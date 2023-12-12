Canada Wind Power Industry Report 2023: Size, Installed Capacity, Power Generation, Regulations, Key Players and Forecast to 2035

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Wind Power Market Analysis by Size, Installed Capacity, Power Generation, Regulations, Key Players and Forecast to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive report embarks on an exploration of Canada's burgeoning wind power market, offering vital insights and projections for stakeholders and enthusiasts alike. The research spans a wide spectrum, commencing with a succinct introduction to global carbon emissions and primary energy consumption dynamics, setting the stage for the broader narrative.
The heart of this report is an overview of Canada's renewable power sector, encompassing installed capacity trends from 2010 to 2035, generation patterns spanning the same period, and a meticulous breakdown of installed capacity across various renewable power sources. This lays the groundwork for a deep dive into Canada's wind power market, featuring a granular examination of installed capacity and generation trends, alongside prominent active and upcoming wind power projects.
Moreover, the report conducts a comprehensive deal analysis of Canada's wind power market, elucidating the nuances of transactions and their impact on the industry's landscape. It also spotlights the pivotal role of policies and regulatory frameworks in facilitating wind power development. The inclusion of snapshots showcasing major market participants provides valuable insights into the contributions and strategies of key industry players.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2022
1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2022
1.3 Report Guidance
2. Renewable Power Market, Canada
2.1 Renewable Power Market, Canada, Installed Capacity, 2010-2035
- Renewable Power Market, Canada, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2035
- Renewable Power Market, Canada, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2022 and 2035
- Renewable Power Market, Canada, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2023-2035
- Renewable Power Market, Canada, Capacity Growth by Source, 2022-2035
2.2 Renewable Power Market, Canada, Power Generation, 2010-2035
- Renewable Power Market, Canada, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2035
- Renewable Power Market, Canada, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2022-2035
3. Wind Power Market, Canada
3.1 Wind Power Market, Canada, Installed Capacity, 2010-2035
- Wind Power Market, Canada, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Onshore and Offshore Wind, 2010-2035
3.2 Wind Power Market, Canada, Power Generation, 2010-2035
- Wind Power Market, Canada, Power Generation by Type, 2010-2035
3.3 Wind Power Market, Canada, Market Size, 2010-2030
3.4 Wind Power Market, Canada, Power Plants
- Wind Power Market, Canada, Major Active Plants
- Wind Power Market, Canada, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants
- Wind Power Market, Canada, Key Under-construction Projects
3.5 Wind Power Market, Canada, Deal Analysis, 2022
- Wind Power Market, Canada, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2022
- Wind Power Market, Canada, Split by Deal Type, 2022
3.6 Wind Power Market, Canada, Turbine Market, 2012-2026
- Wind Turbine Market, Canada, Annual Installed Capacity, 2012-2026
- Wind Turbine Market, Canada, Market Size, 2012-2026
4. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Canada
4.1 Canada Power Market, Regulatory Scenario
- Renewable Energy Market, Overview
- Renewable Energy Targets
- Policy Snapshot
4.2 Federal Programs, Canada
- Investment Tax Credits
- New Federal Tax Policy
- New Carbon Tax
- Federal Incentive Programs
- Hydrogen Energy
4.3 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Alberta
- Climate Leadership Plan (CLP)
- Renewable Energy Program (REP) - Auctions
- Net Metering
- Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) Regulation
- Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar
- Alberta Municipal Solar Program (AMSP)
- Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Wind
- Market and Operational Framework for Wind Integration
4.4 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, British Columbia
- Clean Energy Act
- Hydro Net Metering
- Climate Change Accountability Act
- CleanBC Plan
- Carbon pricing
- Innovative Clean Energy Fund
- B.C Hydrogen Strategy
4.5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Manitoba
- Climate and Green Plan
- Clean Energy Strategy
- Residential Earth Power Loan
- Green Energy Equipment Tax Credit
4.6 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, New Brunswick (NB)
- Climate Change Action Plan
- New Brunswick Regulation 2015-60
- Renewable Portfolio Standard
- Net Metering
- Community Renewable Energy
- Large industrial renewable energy purchase program
4.7 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Newfoundland and Labrador
2007 Energy Plan
- Net Metering
- Biogas Electricity Generation Program
4.8 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Northwest Territories (NWT)
2030 Energy Strategy: The Energy Action Plan (2018-2021)
- Arctic Energy Alliance (AEA)
- Net Metering
4.9 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Nova Scotia
- Renewable Electricity Plan, 2010
- Renewable Electricity Standard Regulations
- Renewable Energy Standard 2020
- Updated Renewables Target
- Business Plan 2021-2022
- Cap and Trade Program
- Net Metering
- Solar Tax
- Renewable to Retail Program
- Offshore Wind Auctions
- Marine Renewable Energy Act
- Solar Energy Programs and Projects
- Solar Electricity for Community Buildings Program
- SolarHomes Program
- Community Economic Development Investment Fund (CEDIF)
4.10 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Ontario
- Green Energy Repeal Act, 2018
- Bill 34
- Long Term Energy Plan, 2017
- Climate Change Mitigation and Low-carbon Economy Act
- Net Metering
4.11 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Prince Edward Island (PEI)
- Provincial Energy Strategy (2016)
- Tax exemption
- Clean Energy Price Incentive
- Net metering
- Solar Electric Rebate Program
- Incentives
- Energy Saving Bonds
- Climate Change Action Plan 2018-2023
4.12 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Quebec
- Energy Policy 2030
2018-2023 Action Plan
- Net Metering
- Auctions
4.13 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Saskatchewan
- Renewable Energy Targets
- Request for qualification (RFQ) & Request for proposal (RFP) Process
- Net Metering Program
5. Wind Power Market, Canada, Company Profiles
5.1 TransAlta Corp
- TransAlta Corp - Company Overview
- TransAlta Corp - Business Description
- TransAlta Corp - SWOT Analysis
- TransAlta Corp - Major Products and Services
- TransAlta Corp - Head Office
5.2 Northland Power Inc
- Northland Power Inc - Company Overview
- Northland Power Inc - Business Description
- Northland Power Inc - SWOT Analysis
- Northland Power Inc - Major Products and Services
- Northland Power Inc - Head Office
5.3 Enbridge Inc
- Enbridge Inc - Company Overview
- Enbridge Inc - Business Description
- Enbridge Inc - SWOT Analysis
- Enbridge Inc - Major Products and Services
- Enbridge Inc - Head Office
5.4 Saskatchewan Power Corp
- Saskatchewan Power Corp - Company Overview
- Saskatchewan Power Corp - Business Description
- Saskatchewan Power Corp - SWOT Analysis
- Saskatchewan Power Corp - Major Products and Services
- Saskatchewan Power Corp - Head Office
5.5 Hydro-Quebec
- Hydro-Quebec - Company Overview
- Hydro-Quebec - Business Description
- Hydro-Quebec - SWOT Analysis
- Hydro-Quebec - Major Products and Services
- Hydro-Quebec - Head Office
6. Appendix
