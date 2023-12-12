Fanatics Betting & Gaming Launches Retail and Online Sports Betting in Connecticut

WALLINGFORD, Conn., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., a global digital sports platform, soft launched retail and online sports betting today in Connecticut. The Fanatics Sportsbook now serves as the Connecticut Lottery Corporation’s (CLC) exclusive sports betting partner for mobile and retail channels. For the week, the Fanatics Sportsbook will accept 2,000 online customers with the full launch coming on Monday, December 18. Sports fans in Connecticut will be able to download the Fanatics Sportsbook on iOS and Android or visit any of ten retail sports betting locations to begin their Fanatics experience. Connecticut marks the ninth state for the Fanatics Sportsbook.



The Fanatics Sportsbook offers customers the ability to earn FanCash on bets and is disrupting the sports betting industry by offering the following exciting new features to online customers in Connecticut:

Building a better sportsbook: The Fanatics Sportsbook app was built natively on iOS and Android . The design, speed and quality of the navigation experience rival the sports betting apps in the market today that were not built specifically for iOS and Android.

The most rewarding online sportsbook: It's all thanks to FanCash - The Currency of Sport™. FanCash, the backbone of the Fanatics loyalty program, can be converted dollar-for-dollar into Bonus Bets and can also be used to purchase your favorite team merchandise at Fanatics.com .

From curated to a more personalized experience: Customers know what they want to bet on, and a sportsbook should know it too. Introducing the Fanatics Sportsbook Discover page with marquee games, trending bets, promos and the rewards you want most. In the near future, the Discover page will be personalized to the customer's favorite teams, sports and markets.

Search: Search easily for the bet you want and bet directly from the results. The Fanatics Sportsbook offers industry-leading search functionality, including a search bar, recent searches, autocomplete, synonym/alias and deep linking to leagues, events, and markets.

Live streaming: The Fanatics Sportsbook, in partnership with Genius Sports Limited, was one of the first legal sportsbooks to launch BetVision, a first-of-its-kind live sports betting product that enables customers to place bets while live streaming select professional football games in the sportsbook app.



Fanatics Betting and Gaming will upgrade the ten CT Lottery run retail locations in Connecticut with new signage, enhanced odds screens and brand-new self-service betting kiosks from Suzohapp. Fanatics Sportsbook will be the official odds provider for all CT Lottery retail sports betting locations and offer legal betting markets for all major sports including professional and college football, basketball, hockey, baseball, alongside tennis, soccer, golf, MMA and boxing. The development and trading of sports betting markets will be done in-house at Fanatics Betting and Gaming and supported by a number of world-class trading suppliers. Sports fans will start seeing the Fanatics Sportsbook change over this week at the following locations across Connecticut:

Bobby V’s in Stamford and Windsor Locks

Sports Haven in New Haven

Winners in Hartford, Manchester, Milford, New Britain and Waterbury

The XL Center in Hartford

Aroogas in Shelton



Fanatics Betting and Gaming and the Connecticut Lottery believe that responsible gaming is a core tenet and a part of each organization’s DNA. Online customers will have access to Responsible Gaming tools to manage their time and money and on-site retail staff have received responsible wagering training and can offer support services to customers when needed. The Fanatics Sportsbook will also offer online customers in Connecticut a best in class Help Center, chat experience and knowledgeable agents with 24/7 coverage.

To download images and videos of the Fanatics Sportsbook, visit the Fanatics Media Center and for more news and information, follow us on the Fanatics Sportsbook social channels on X @FanaticsBook_PB and on Instagram @FanaticsBook_PB .

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call (888) 789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat

About the Connecticut Lottery Corporation

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation (CLC) is a quasi-public state agency with the mission to generate revenue for Connecticut consistent with the highest standards of good public policy and social responsibility. In fiscal year 2023, players won more than $1.1 billion in prize money and retailers earned more than $80 million in commissions. At the same time, the CLC provided more than $404 million to support the valuable services and programs funded by the state’s General Fund including public health, libraries, public safety, education and more. Since the Lottery began in 1972, its contributions to the General Fund have exceeded $12 billion.

The CLC reminds the public that Lottery purchasers must be 18 or older, and players must be at least 21 to place sports wagers. Help is available for problem gambling. Call 888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org.

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., a global digital sports platform. The Fanatics Sportsbook makes being a fan easy with fast signup, easy betting, transparent withdrawals, live streaming, industry leading search functionality, the ability to earn FanCash on their bets and a curated Discover page with the sports and bets that matter most to a customer. The Fanatics Sportsbook is available online in Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Fanatics Sportsbook has retail locations outside of Progressive Field, XL Center and Nationwide Arena and the only retail sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at FedExField. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York.

Contact: Pete.Donahue@ctlottery.org , Connecticut Lottery Corporation

Kevin.Hennessy@betfanatics.com , Fanatics Betting and Gaming

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f99e84a9-d26e-420e-8846-e3cd1512b195