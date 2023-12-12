United States Camping Equipment Market Report 2023: Trends, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Camping Equipment Market By Product Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States camping equipment market is anticipated to register an impressive CAGR to 2028

Camping equipment is any equipment made, used, or intended for temporary human habitation while participating in an outdoor activity involving spending the night somewhere other than home, such as a tent or recreational vehicle. As global awareness of fitness and health has grown, there has been a noticeable rise in demand for camping supplies. Due to the rising incidence of lifestyle disorders and the prevalence of chronic diseases, mental and physical health are among the top concerns for people everywhere.



Global population stress levels have significantly risen in recent years due to declining lifestyle choices and rapidly shifting social, economic, and political environments. The popularity of stress-relieving activities and activities that support both physical and mental health has fueled the camping industry, which in turn fuels the market for camping supplies and equipment.



Numerous organizations and service providers are launching camping initiatives catered to various age groups to entice new campers. Additionally, there is a growing market for environmentally friendly camping equipment due to the increased awareness of environmental preservation. Vendors are introducing eco-friendly equipment to stand out from the competition and broaden their product lines. During the forecast period, such advancements in camping equipment may increase sales of that equipment.



Factors Driving Market Growth:

Increasing participation in outdoor recreational activities boosts market growth.

Factors include changing lifestyles, demographics, recreational spending, and health benefits.

Camping, in particular, promotes serotonin production, enhancing mood and cognitive processes.

Growing interest in eco-friendly camping equipment fuels market growth.

Consumers seek sustainable, affordable, and quality camping products.

Examples include tents and sleeping bags made from recycled materials.

Challenges in the Camping Equipment Market:

Camping can be expensive due to specialized equipment.

Upfront costs for tents, sleeping bags, and outdoor gear range from hundreds to thousands.

Camping costs are inversely correlated with temperature; colder weather requires better equipment.

High costs of camping equipment can limit market growth.

Market Segmentation:

The United States camping equipment market is segmented by product type, application, distribution channel, region, and company.

Product types include camping furniture, backpacks, tents, cooking systems, and accessories.

Applications encompass personal and commercial use.

Distribution channels include supermarkets, specialty sporting stores, online, and others.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States camping equipment market.

Hilleberg the Tentmaker, Inc.

NEMO Equipment, Inc.

Johnson Outdoor Inc.

Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd.

Newell Brands, Inc.

Big Agnes, Inc

The Coleman Company, Inc.

Osprey Packs, Inc.

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Marmot Mountain, LLC

Voice of Customer

Demographic Respondents

By Gender

By Age

By Occupation

Brand Awareness

Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

Source of Information

Challenges Faced Post Purchase

Report Scope:



United States Camping Equipment Market, By Product Type:

Camping Furniture

Camping Backpacks

Camping Tents

Camping Cooking Systems and Cookware

Camping Gear & Accessories

United States Camping Equipment Market, By Application:

Personal

Commercial

United States Camping Equipment Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Sporting Stores

Local Sports Shops

Online

Others

United States Camping Equipment Market, By Region:

South

West

Mid-West

North-East

