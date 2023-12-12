Break Free from Your Barriers in Powerful Motivational Book BEYOND YOUR BOX

Charleston, SC, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business leaders, professionals – most of us – often feel trapped…boxed in. Beyond Your Box is far more than just another leadership or self-help book. It is immensely personal and dives into the concept of self-imposed limitations – the ‘boxes ’we unknowingly find ourselves trapped in, both personally and professionally.

At its core, this book is not about your box. Craig Sider believes you are not destined to live in your box. This journey is about developing a plan and support system to move you into the clean space of your dreams and aspirations. It’s about breaking free. Beyond Your Box is designed to help you claim a unique vision for your future.

Sider’s style is crisp, authentic, and winsome. Drawing on three decades of walking with leaders, Beyond Your Box is really an invitation. The invitation is for anyone honest enough to begin the journey of introspection, and courageous enough to move step by step into the journey of freedom—that place where you can live the life you truly desire and were created for, and where your full potential becomes an everyday, lived reality.

Craig Sider is passionate about unleashing potential in others. He partners with leaders to help them move courageously toward a preferred future. Let him help you break free.

Beyond Your Box: Break Free to Pursue Your Dream is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit his website, CraigSider.com.

About the Author:

Craig Sider is passionate about unleashing potential in others. He partners with leaders and organizations to help them identify – and move courageously toward – a preferred future.

For over three decades, Craig has walked with and served leaders from business, non-profit, and education. He combines insights gleaned from his degrees in business, theology, and leadership development. His approach is to listen deeply and then ask questions that draw out deeper reflection and inspire fresh thinking.

