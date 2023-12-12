Global Aircraft Pumps Market Size To Worth USD 5.1 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 4.45%

New York, United States, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aircraft Pumps Market Size is to Grow from USD 3.3 Billion in 2022 to USD 5.1 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.45% during the forecast period.





The hydraulic and fuel systems of an airplane rely on aviation pumps to circulate fluids and maintain pressure levels. Depending on the application and system requirements, they come in a variety of types and sizes. The hydraulic system pumps are responsible for transferring power to the various brakes, flaps, and landing gear components that comprise the hydraulic system of an aircraft. They are required for aircraft safety and efficiency because they provide the pressure required to control the movement and operation of these parts. Similarly, the fuel system pumps are responsible for moving fuel from the plane's fuel tanks to the engines. The two main types of aircraft pumps are positive displacement pumps and centrifugal pumps, which are typically powered by electric motors or hydraulic systems. Positive displacement pumps are designed to move a fixed volume of fluid per cycle, whereas centrifugal pumps transfer fluids through the system using a rotating impeller. Air conditioning pumps, water and waste pumps, and fire pumps are all examples of aircraft pumps used for specific applications, in addition to hydraulic and fuel system pumps. These pumps are responsible for keeping the cabin warm and safe for the crew and passengers, as well as ensuring the proper operation of various systems and providing emergency response capabilities. The high cost of MRO services in the Aircraft Pump Market is a significant constraint, putting financial strain on airlines and operators and affecting profitability and competitiveness. These expenses divert capital away from strategic investments, eat away at profit margins, and create a barrier to entry for potential newcomers.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 100 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Aircraft Pumps Market Size By Type (Hydraulic pumps, Fuel pumps, Lube and scavenge pumps, Water and waste water pumps, Air conditioning & cooling pumps), By Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), By End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), By Geographic Scope And Forecast, 2022 - 2032"

Aircraft Pumps Market Price Analysis

The Aircraft Pumps Market Price Analysis reveals a dynamic landscape influenced by factors such as technological advancements, fluctuations in demand, and global economic conditions. Prices in this industry vary according to aircraft type, with commercial and military segments exhibiting distinct trends. Fuel pumps, hydraulic pumps, and lubrication pumps all play important roles in influencing market dynamics.

Aircraft Pumps Market Distribution Analysis

Aircraft Pumps Market Distribution Analysis is a critical component of the aviation supply chain. It refers to the complex network of manufacturers, distributors, and service providers in charge of delivering aircraft pumps to end users. OEMs, MRO facilities, and aftermarket suppliers all play important roles in the distribution channels. OEMs prioritize direct sales and long-term agreements with aircraft manufacturers. MRO facilities provide maintenance and repair services, frequently sourcing from specialized distributors. Replacement parts are available from aftermarket suppliers. E-commerce platforms have also grown in popularity, simplifying access to aircraft pumps. Because efficient distribution is critical to ensuring the continued operation and safety of aircraft, this analysis is critical to the aviation industry.

Insights by Type

The fuel pumps segment hold the largest market share from 2023 to 2032. Due to the critical role fuel pumps play in modernizing and expanding airline fleets, aircraft renewals and deliveries are expected to be major growth drivers in the aircraft pumps market. Airlines frequently choose newer aircraft models equipped with advanced fuel-efficient technologies as they strive to improve operational efficiency and reduce fuel consumption. As a result, there is a significant increase in demand for cutting-edge fuel pumps compatible with these aircraft.

Insights by Aircraft Type

Over the forecast period of 2023 to 2032, the unmanned aerial vehicles segment hold the largest market share. The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) segment is poised for a higher Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) within the aircraft pumps market due to the rapid expansion of UAV applications in both the military and civilian sectors. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) play critical roles in military operations, necessitating specialized pumping systems for fuel transfer, hydraulic actuation, and cooling, while their civilian applications, such as precision agriculture and logistics, necessitate efficient pumps for a variety of functions.

Insights by Region

North America is expected to dominate the aircraft pump market from 2023 to 2032. The region's aerospace industry is thriving, with major aircraft manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus driving significant demand for advanced pumping systems. Furthermore, the well-established airline industry in North America is constantly looking for cutting-edge technologies to improve fuel efficiency and operational performance, driving demand for innovative pumps even higher.

Asia Pacific will have the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. The region's rapid economic growth has increased demand for air travel, necessitating the purchase of more aircraft and aircraft components, such as pumps. China and India, which are developing aviation hubs and manufacturing centers, are actively investing in their aerospace industries, driving demand even higher. Growing defense budgets, technological advancements, and market liberalization are all helping to drive the region's rapid growth in the aircraft pump market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Aircraft Pumps Market Parker Hannifin Corp., Eaton, Honeywell International Inc., Zodiac Aerosystems, Pall Corporation, Donaldson Company, Inc., Secondo Mona S.p.A., MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., AeroControlex, Safran, Woodward, Inc., Crane Co. and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In May 2023, Parker Aerospace, a division of Parker Hannifin Corporation, a global leader in motion and control technologies, announced a major five-year contract with the United States Army. They will be in charge of overhauling and upgrading the UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter's hydraulic pump and flight control actuation systems under this agreement. This contract also includes fixed pricing and indefinite delivery for the Army's aircraft requirements.



Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032.

Aircraft Pumps Market, Type Analysis

Hydraulic pumps

Fuel pumps

Lube and scavenge pumps

Water and waste water pumps

Air conditioning & cooling pumps

Aircraft Pumps Market, Aircraft Type Analysis

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Aircraft Pumps Market, End Use Analysis

OEM

Aftermarket

Aircraft Pumps Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

