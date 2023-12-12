Women’s Digital Health Market projected to reach USD 10.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - professed by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Women’s Digital Health Market ” , by Type (Mobile Apps, Wearable Devices, Diagnostic Tools and Others), Application (Fetal Health, General Wellness, Menstrual Cycle, Pelvic Care, Reproductive Health / Fertility and Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Women’s Digital Health Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 2.7 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 10.9 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 22.1% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Athena Feminine Technologies Ava Science, Inc. Sample of Companies Covered Braster SA Chiaro Technology Ltd. Clue by Biowink GmbH

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Women’s Digital Health Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Women's Digital Health market is rapidly growing and has the potential to transform healthcare for women globally. With advancing technology, digital health solutions are becoming more accessible and specifically tailored to address the unique needs of women. These innovative solutions cover various aspects of women's health, from reproductive health to mental well-being and overall wellness. Women's digital health involves integrating digital technologies and healthcare solutions to enhance women's health outcomes. It includes a wide range of applications such as mobile health (mHealth) apps, wearable devices, telemedicine, virtual reality, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics. Through the use of these technologies, women can monitor their health, receive personalized care, access medical resources, and make well-informed decisions about their well-being.

Major Vendors in the Global Women’s Digital Health Market:

Athena Feminine Technologies

Ava Science, Inc.

Braster SA

Chiaro Technology Ltd.

Clue by Biowink GmbH

HeraMED

Lucina Health

MobileODT Ltd.

Natural Cycles

NURX Inc.

Plackal Tech

Prima-Temp, Inc.

General illness among women

In the Women's Digital Health market, addressing general illnesses among women is a crucial focus. Digital health solutions are increasingly catering to the diverse spectrum of health concerns that women may face. These encompass a wide array of general illnesses, spanning from common ailments to chronic conditions. The integration of technologies such as mobile health apps, wearable devices, and data analytics allows for personalized monitoring and management of women's health. By leveraging these digital tools, women can access timely information, connect with healthcare professionals remotely, and actively participate in their healthcare journey, contributing to a more proactive and informed approach in managing general illnesses within the Women's Digital Health landscape.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Focus on personalized care

Empowerment and self-management

Increased access to technology

Rising awareness about women health

Opportunities:

Fertility and reproductive health

Remote access to care

Addressing the high prevalence of mental health conditions among women

Encouraging healthy behaviours and promoting disease prevention through digital tools and interventions

In the Women's Digital Health market, there is a significant emphasis on encouraging healthy behaviors and promoting disease prevention through digital tools and interventions. These innovative solutions leverage technology to empower women in adopting and maintaining healthy lifestyles. From personalized wellness apps to wearable devices tracking physical activity and nutrition, the digital landscape offers a multitude of resources to support preventive healthcare measures. By incorporating features such as virtual coaching, health education modules, and behavior change interventions, these tools actively engage women in managing their well-being. The Women's Digital Health market is not only revolutionizing healthcare by addressing existing health concerns but also proactively fostering a culture of prevention, ultimately contributing to improved overall health outcomes for women worldwide.

The market for Women’s Digital Health is led by North America.

The Women's Digital Health market is most prominent in North America, primarily due to rapid technological advancements and widespread internet usage. The region boasts a quick pace of technological development and high internet penetration rates, facilitating increased accessibility to digital health solutions. Studies indicate that 90% of adults in the United States alone use the Internet, providing a substantial user base for digital health platforms. This has led to the development and adoption of various applications focusing on women's health tracking, telemedicine platforms, and wearable technology, contributing significantly to market growth. Noteworthy advancements in Women's Digital Health in North America include the popularity of period-tracking apps like Clue and Flo, empowering women to gain better insights into their menstrual cycles, fertility, and reproductive health. Despite nearly 90% of women in the US being at risk of developing chronic illnesses, low awareness, management, and monitoring pose a serious public health issue. Digital health tools offer a solution to this problem by potentially decreasing the alarming rates of mortality and morbidity in women associated with chronic conditions.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific region, driven predominantly by the escalating prevalence of smartphones, expanding internet connectivity, and the growing acceptance of e-commerce platforms. Nations such as China and India are currently undergoing a notable upswing in the development and utilization of mobile health apps and telemedicine services. This surge is motivated by the imperative to deliver accessible and cost-effective healthcare solutions to their sizable populations.

The Mobile Apps Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

The market is segmented by type into Mobile Apps, Wearable Devices, Diagnostic Tools, and Others. In 2022, the mobile apps segment emerged as the dominant force, capturing the largest share of revenue. This prominence is attributed to the increasing use of mobile apps for managing menstrual cycles, fertility cycles, and pregnancy. Conversely, the wearable device segment is poised to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period, while diagnostic tools are also gaining attention gradually due to new developments introduced by companies. The swift adoption of these digital tools is driven by their convenience and accessibility. Continuous technological advancements in the digital health sector enable women to stay updated about their health status, empowering them to make informed decisions based on actionable insights.

