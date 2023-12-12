Guggenheim Securities Hires Brent Surber to Strengthen its Capital Markets Capabilities

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Brent Surber has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director to strengthen its capital markets capabilities within its investment banking division. Mr. Surber is based in the firm’s New York office.



Mr. Surber joins Guggenheim with almost 20 years of investment banking experience and focuses on arranging customized private capital raises in support of refinancings, recapitalizations, leveraged buyouts, and financings for acquisitions and other growth initiatives, as well as broader capital markets advisory, structuring, and distribution.

Mr. Surber joins Guggenheim from Houlihan Lokey where he spent almost a decade focused on bespoke capital raises, most recently serving as a Managing Director in its Capital Markets Group. Prior to Houlihan Lokey, he held investment and merchant banking roles at Integrity Square, Sagent Advisors and Bear Stearns & Co.

“We are excited to welcome Brent to Guggenheim Securities,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Brent brings broad origination and execution experience, across numerous products and industry verticals, which complements our growing capital markets platforms, particularly those oriented toward the middle market financial sponsors. We look forward to his success at the firm.”

Mr. Surber holds a B.S. in Commerce from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia, and an MBA in Finance and Economics from Columbia Business School.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please visit GuggenheimSecurities.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim’s professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.

Media Contact

Steven Lee

Guggenheim Securities

212.293.2811

Steven.Lee@guggenheimpartners.com