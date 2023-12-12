Press release

Changes to the Board of Directors

. Louis Bourrousse co-opted as Chairman of the Board of Directors, replacing François de Varenne

. Change of SCOR SE representative: Carole de Rozières replaces Karina Lelièvre

Paris, 12 December 2023: MRM (Euronext code ISIN FR00140085W6), a real estate investment company specialising in retail property, today announced that at its meeting of 12 December 2023, the Board of Directors noted the resignation of its Chairman François de Varenne as Board member and decided to co-opt Louis Bourrousse as his replacement, as well as to appoint Louis Bourrousse as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

François de Varenne had been a Board member and Chairman of the Board of Directors of MRM since the company’s recapitalisation, in which SCOR SE became MRM’s majority shareholder (1) in 2013. His duties at SCOR have since been extended. Having served as acting Chief Executive Officer of SCOR at the start of the year, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SCOR in late May.

He is replaced by Louis Bourrousse, who in November was appointed Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Investment Partners, the SCOR Group’s asset management company. This decision appeared to be a way of ensuring continuity on MRM’s Board of Directors, with the desire to continue to have a Board member connected to SCOR SE, MRM’s majority shareholder, as Chairman. Louis Bourrousse is also now Chairman of the Investment Committee. The ratification of his appointment as Board member will be on the agenda for the next general meeting.

At the same meeting on 12 December 2023, the Board also noted that Carole de Rozières has replaced Karina Lelièvre as permanent representative of SCOR SE. Karina Lelièvre, Deputy General Secretary of SCOR SE, had represented SCOR SE on MRM’s Board of Directors since 2013. Carole de Rozières is Chief Asset Owner Officer at the SCOR Group.

The Board extended its sincere thanks to François de Varenne and Karina Lelièvre for their active and meaningful contribution to the Board’s work and their unfailing commitment to MRM’s governance over the last 10 years.

As a result of the changes made during the meeting, the composition of MRM’s Board of Directors is now as follows:

Louis Bourrousse, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Board member;

SCOR SE, Board member, represented by Carole de Rozières;

Altarea, Board member, represented by Rodrigo Clare;

Brigitte Gauthier-Darcet, Board member;

Valérie Ohannessian, independent Board member; and

Karine Trébaticky, Board member.

***

Biographies

Louis Bourrousse

Louis Bourrousse joined SCOR in 2013 as Head of Strategy & Development at SCOR Global Investments, before being promoted to Head of Strategic Planning & Investments in 2017 and Head of Investment Business Performance in 2019. In November 2021, he was appointed Head of Business Development and member of the Executive Board of SCOR Investment Partners, becoming Chief Executive Officer in November 2023. Louis Bourrousse began his career in 2006 as an investment banker specialising in mergers and acquisitions at Oddo BHF and Nomura. He is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and holds a Master’s degree in Finance from ENSAE ParisTech.

Carole de Rozières

Carole de Rozières joined SCOR in September 2022 as Chief Asset Owner Officer. She began her career in 2002 as an actuary at AXA France, before moving to the Investment Department as a financial controller in 2007 and then being promoted to Head of Asset Allocation for individual life insurance portfolios, followed by Head of Investment and Allocation for AXA entities in France. Before joining SCOR, she was head of Unit Linked Products and Duty of Advice within the Savings and Protection business unit. Carole de Rozières is a CFA charterholder. She studied Finance and Actuarial Science at ENSEA and holds a diploma in Mathematical Modelling and Methods in Economics from Université Paris I Panthéon Sorbonne.

***

Calendar

Revenues for the fourth quarter and 2023 annual results are due on 7 March 2024 after market close.

About MRM

MRM is a listed real estate investment company that owns and manages a portfolio of retail properties across several regions of France. Its majority shareholder is SCOR SE, which owns 56.6% of share capital. MRM is listed in Compartment C of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR00140085W6 - Bloomberg code: MRM:FP – Reuters code: MRM.PA). MRM opted for SIIC status on 1 January 2008.

