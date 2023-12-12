Code-V signed:

Dutch entrepreneurial climate for women set to improve thanks to alliance of 64 influential parties





AMSTERDAM, December 12 2023 - Inspired by the successful Investing in Women Code in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands today launched Code-V, an alliance spanning the government, the financial industry and the advocacy sector. All 64 parties involved are committed to promoting equal opportunities in entrepreneurship by means of data-driven insights, interventions and investments. Equal opportunities for female entrepreneurs will bring significant benefits in areas like job growth, innovation, sustainability, greater financial resilience — plus growth of the Dutch economy by an estimated 139 billion euros, as research carried out by ABN AMRO and McKinsey shows. The United Kingdom’s code has already led to significantly larger financing flows to female entrepreneurs and an annualised 37% increase in the number of organisations led by women.





Download video signing Code-V



Code-V has been signed by the following 44 parties:

ABN AMRO, Arches Capital, Brabant Start-up Community (including BOM, Braventure, Brabant Startup Fonds (BSF), REWIN, Midpoint Brabant, Brainport Development, Agrifood Capital), Borski Fund, Business Angels Connect, FundsUp, Geldvoorelkaar, Great Stuff Ventures, Horizon, ING, InnovationQuarter, Invesdor, Invest-NL, Investormatch, Joanna Invests, Karmijn Kapitaal, LIOF, Lumo Labs, Nationaal Groenfonds, NOM, Oost NL, PIN Voorschot, Pymwymic, Qredits, Rabobank, ROM InWest, ROM Utrecht Region, SET Venture, Shaping Impact Group, SheCredit, SHIFT Invest, StartGreen Capital, The Angel Initiative, TIIN Capital, TP24, Venturerock, Voordegroei, 4impact.

Code-V is officially supported by the following 10 parties:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate, Ministry of Finance, MKB Nederland, the Dutch Banking Association (NVB), Nederlandse Vereniging van Participatiemaatschappijen (NVP), Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland (RVO), Stichting MKB financiering, VNO-NCW and Business Angels Netwerken Nederland.

Code-V was also made possible by support from the following 10 parties:

Deloitte, Erasmus Centre for Entrepreneurship (ECE), Female Ventures, FEM-START, Greenberg Traurig, Masters of Scale, Radboud University, Techleap.nl, VU Amsterdam and WOMEN Inc.,

About Code-V

Code-V is a Dutch alliance aimed at accelerating female entrepreneurship by eliminating obstacles and giving female entrepreneurs better access to financing and essential knowledge. The initiative also aims to raise public awareness of the financial inequality between female and male entrepreneurs, thereby helping to end this inequality and create equal opportunities. Code-V’s long-term goal is a more diverse and inclusive business ecosystem that fosters innovation and boosts the female employment rate. The efforts of the alliance will also contribute to economic growth by supporting female entrepreneurs in scaling up their businesses and expanding them internationally. This calls for systemic changes and sustained collaboration between public and private sectors for an agreed period of three to seven years.





END OF PRESS RELEASE





About ABN AMRO

ABN AMRO is a Dutch bank for consumer, business and private banking clients, offering a full range of financial products and solutions. Our focus is on Northwest Europe and we pursue a great ambition: to be the best bank in the Netherlands. ABN AMRO’s purpose of ‘Banking for better, for generations to come’ guides the execution of our strategy, which is based on three pillars: Supporting our clients’ transition to sustainability; Reinventing the customer experience; and Building a future-proof bank. Headquartered in Amsterdam, we serve around six million clients.