WEMIX Emerges as Top-Weighted Gaming Token in Sygnum’s Groundbreaking Crypto Sector Indices

Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEMIX, the native coin of the WEMIX3.0 blockchain ecosystem, has emerged as the top-weighted token by market capitalization[1] in the gaming sector of the Crypto Sector Indices, the first institutional, rules-based crypto sector indices framework launched by global digital asset banking group Sygnum.

Top-weighted gaming token in the Sygnum indices series

WEMIX’s weightage increased from 10.3% to 16% in 10 months

WEMIX is 9th Largest Blockchain in Crypto Ranked by TVL (CoinMarketCap)

The weightage assigned to WEMIX increased from 10.3% in January to 16% (as of December 12) in just 10 months, topping the list which also includes tokens minted by The Sandbox and Gala Games. In another sign of its growing prominence and reach as a major cryptocurrency, WEMIX is currently in 9th position on CoinMarketCap's list of Largest Blockchains in Crypto Ranked by TVL [2], with potential for further growth momentum.

The Sygnum crypto sector indices track 21,000+ protocols, using a rules-based system to filter and allocate tokens with at least 0.01 percent of the total crypto market capitalization into 7 core and 38 emerging crypto sectors including gaming. They enable investors to conduct in-depth analyses into core and emerging sector use cases, compare relative market capitalization and performance as well as identify, rank and track leading protocols.

