Automotive Garage Equipment Market to Reach US$ 63.1 Billion by 2033; Expanding at an 8.94% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive garage equipment market in 2022 was US$ 24.4 billion and is estimated to be US$ 26.8 billion in 2023. Future Market Insights has mentioned in its reports that the Automotive Garage Equipment Market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 8.94% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 63.1 billion by 2033.



Unlock growth potential with industry expertise. Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1819

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global automotive garage equipment market expanded at a CAGR of 7.12% between 2017 and 2022.

between 2017 and 2022. Demand for automotive garage equipment is projected to increase at a 4.3% CAGR, in comparison with the 3.7% CAGR registered between 2018 and 2022.

in comparison with the registered between 2018 and 2022. The United States is home to a large automotive industry holding a significant part with a value share of 31.2%.

North America’s automotive garage market is expected to account for 36.9% of the total market share.

of the total market share. China is expected to set to account for 40.3% of the global market share.

of the global market share. Japan holds a market share of 16.9%.

Introduction of new franchisee garages in India is expected to boost the market in the forthcoming years with a CAGR of 7.15%.

Increasing sales of two-wheelers such as mopeds, motorbikes, and scooters in the country are expected to boost the market in Australia at a CAGR of 6%.

Europe’s automotive garage equipment market is forecasted to account for 54.1% of the total market share, notably driven by increasing sales of luxury vehicles.

of the total market share, notably driven by increasing sales of luxury vehicles. Two-wheeler mobility solutions in the United Kingdom at a CAGR of 7.92%.

Refurbishment of old garages is likely to drive sales of garage lift systems.

Sales of lifting equipment are expected to remain high over the assessment period with a market share of 44%.

Servicing premium cars are estimated to boost demand for independent garages for car workshops.

Inexpensive labor costs and the growing availability of premium car servicing equipment might drive sales with a market share of 33.2%.

Increasing repair services for passenger vehicles is expected to boost sales of light vehicles.

Sales in the light vehicles segment are projected to increase over the forthcoming years with a market share of 23.1%.

“High demand for electric and hybrid passenger vehicles across the globe acts as one of the major drivers of the automotive garage equipment market” - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1819

Key Innovation of the Market Players in the Market

In June 2023, ISTOBAL showcased its new M'WASH3 PRO rollover at Autozum 2023, the leading Austrian trade show for the car wash, service station, and dealership industry, held at Messezentrum Salzburg (Stand 09-0200).



The company is exhibiting for the first time at a show and on the international market. This innovative high-end equipment is aimed at increasing profitability in carwashes and improving the user experience through efficient and connected technology.

Some of the prominent players in the global market are-

MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang Gmbh & Co. KG Snap-on Incorporated Robert Bosch GmbH Continental AG Forward Lift Company (Dover Corporation) VisiCon Automatisierungstechnik GmbH Standard Tools and Equipment Co. Symach Srl Nussbaum Automotive Solutions SAMVIT GARAGE EQUIPMENT Sarveshwari Engineers PULI Industries (Guangzhou Jingjia Auto Equipment Co., Ltd.) Boston Garage Equipment Ltd. Arex Test Systems B.V. LKQ Coatings Ltd. Aro Equipments Pvt. Ltd Istobal S.A. Con Air Equipment Private Limited Oil Lube Systems Pvt Ltd. Gray Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 8.94% from 2023 to 2033 Market value in 2023 US$ 26.8 billion Market value in 2033 US$ 63.1 billion Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units US$ billion for Value and CAGR from 2023 to 2033 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Western Europe

Poland

Russia

Czech Republic

Romania

Rest of Eastern Europe

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of South Asia and the Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel

Rest of the Middle East and Africa



Request Report Methodology:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-1819

Automotive Garage Equipment Market Segmentation

By Vehicle:

2 Wheelers

Light Vehicles

Heavy Vehicles



By Equipment:

Lifting Equipment

Body Shop Equipment

Wheel & Tire Alignment

Vehicle Diagnostics & Testing

Washing Equipment

Other Tools

By Garage:

OEM

Franchisee Garages

Independent Garages



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa



Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on the Automotive Domain

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube