Voltalia sells a 90-megawatt ready-to-build project to TODA in Brazil

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, sells a wind site to TODA, a Japanese conglomerate. Discussions are underway to provide construction and operation-maintenance services. This marks a continuation of a fruitful partnership, following a 28-megawatt wind project developed and built by Voltalia for TODA three years ago.

The 90-megawatt project, called Casqueira, will include 15 wind turbines supplied by Nordex Acciona. Construction is expected to begin in the first half of 2024 and to be completed in the first quarter of 2025. The project will benefit from interconnection infrastructures already developed and built by Voltalia.

The Casqueira wind farm will be part of the Serra Branca cluster, world’s largest wind-and-solar cluster, initiated and developed by Voltalia. Today the Serra Branca cluster includes a 2.4-gigawatt, 500kVA connection to the grid and a total of 1.8 gigawatt of operating wind-and-solar plants, of which 1 gigawatt are owned or majority-owned by Voltalia and 0.8 gigawatt which Voltalia sold to partners. The cluster is located in the state of Rio Grande do Norte.

TODA currently owns a 28-megawatt wind farm in the Serra Branca cluster. Now in operation, this project was developed and, in 2020, built by Voltalia, which currently provides operation and maintenance services for it.

Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia, comments, "We are very proud to support again our long-term partner, TODA. Our teams are fully mobilized to make this new cooperation another common success."

Next in the agenda: Q4 2203 Turnover, on January 31, 2024 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.7 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 16.1 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,700 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

Email: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Seitosei Actifin

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

jjullia@actifin.fr . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

Attachment