Former Geisinger President and CEO, Glenn D. Steele Jr., MD, PhD, Joins Amplifire as a Strategic Advisor

Boulder, Colorado, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knowledge Factor, Inc. (“Amplifire”), the leading adaptive eLearning and content creation platform leveraging advances in brain science, and sponsor of the Healthcare Alliance, welcomes Dr. Glenn Steele to its Strategic Advisory Board. Amplifire benefits from Dr. Steele’s extensive clinical knowledge and leadership experience in the healthcare sector, which will help steer the ongoing expansion of the Healthcare Alliance, the Amplifire-founded collaborative network of over 25 leading U.S. health systems.

With his breadth of experience — first and foremost a surgeon and later as a dynamic leader in the industry — Dr. Steele brings unwavering dedication to excellence in health system operations and workforce development, balancing financial and clinical priorities during challenging times. Dr. Steele will play a vital role with Amplifire in providing tools to help shape positive behaviors and practices within health systems to create a positive impact on clinician well-being and patient outcomes. His joining the Strategic Advisory Board marks Amplifire’s commitment to bringing the brightest, most innovative minds together to empower health systems to achieve their goals during this pivotal time in the industry.

In his 14 years as President and CEO, Dr. Steele led Geisinger as the benchmark of high reliability systems, marked by exceptional integration between hospitals and physicians, advanced information technology, and an unwavering emphasis on quality. From 2013-2018, Dr. Steele was Chairman of xG Health, a Geisinger-affiliated consultancy designed to spread the organization's principles across the U.S. healthcare system.

"Amplifire is humbled to welcome Dr. Glenn Steele to our team, and we are excited to have him on board as growth of the Healthcare Alliance accelerates,” says Dr. Bryan Bushick, General Manager, Healthcare Alliance, and Amplifire’s Chief Healthcare Innovation Officer. “A recognized leader in quality, innovation and population health, Dr. Steele will be a driving force as Amplifire expands its impact. His direct counsel in our efforts is of very high value.”

“Amplifire's innovative business model and utilization of advanced brain science-based learning techniques hold the solution to the challenges many health systems currently face. As an advisor, I am motivated by a profound desire to enhance healthcare, by bringing about behavior change that leads to systemic excellence,” shares Dr. Steele. “It’s a privilege to have a hand guiding a company that is shaping the future of healthcare, and I am excited to contribute to meaningful work that positively impacts countless lives.”

His professional background includes positions as Richard T. Crane Professorship in the Department of Surgery at the University of Chicago and William V. McDermott Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School among others. He also served as chairman of the American Board of Surgery. A prolific writer, Dr. Steele has authored/co-authored over 500 scientific and professional articles.

Dr. Steele is a member of the National Academy of Medicine and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He has also served on the National Advisory Committee for Rural Health, the Pennsylvania Cancer Control Consortium, and the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Committee on Performance Measurement. He has received numerous awards, including the CEO IT Achievement Award by Modern Healthcare and Healthcare Information and Management System Society (HIMSS).

Dr. Steele received his bachelor's degree in history and literature from Harvard University and his medical degree from New York University School of Medicine. He completed his internship and residency in surgery at the University of Colorado and earned his Ph.D. in microbiology at Lund University in Sweden.

About Amplifire

Amplifire is a next-generation learning platform with more than four billion learner interactions and is an innovator in high-stakes workforce training for critical roles. The platform harnesses advances in cognitive science to create personalized learning and drive successful outcomes. The platform’s adaptive algorithm guides learners to mastery across healthcare, government, military, food service, corporate, and education segments, providing unique learner analytics that offer valuable learner insights.

Attachment