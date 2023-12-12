Gradient Cyber Named Top InfoSec Innovator 2023 Award Winner for its Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) Solution

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gradient Cyber , the mid-market leader in MXDR, is proud to announce that Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, has named Gradient Cyber as the Top InfoSec Innovator 2023 Awards winner in the Extended Detection and Response (XDR) category.



“The threat landscape in the cybersecurity world is constantly evolving, and mid-market companies face the very same threats as larger organizations, but often lack the same level of resources and expertise to deal with these threats effectively”, commented Neal Hartsell, CMO at Gradient Cyber. “Our goal is to provide these entities with enterprise-grade Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solutions that can greatly assist these companies in enhancing their cybersecurity posture.

“Gradient Cyber embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Gradient Cyber’s MXDR platform is purpose-built for the mid-market. The MXDR solution boasts an unparalleled blend of EDR, identity, and deep network traffic analytics, enhanced by real-time data analysis for precise detection and responses. This coupled with Gradient Cyber’s SOC 2 Type 2 compliant 24/7 Security Operations Center with a dedicated, seasoned analyst team, provides a personal relationship, ensuring consistent touch points, and a hands-on approach from installation to solution optimization.

About Gradient Cyber

Gradient Cyber provides the leading mid-market Managed Detection and Response (MXDR) solution - which bolsters your cybersecurity posture, compliance, and business resilience by pinpointing and halting attacks before they lead to financial setbacks, operational disruptions, data breaches, or reputational harm. Our open XDR platform integrates a variety of endpoint, identity, network and cloud data sources. Advanced analytics connect and contextualize data signals into prioritized alerts which are vetted by cyber analysts and converted into response / remediation action. Combined with our 24x7 SOC, and white-glove service model Gradient Cyber ensures high customer satisfaction at a fraction of the cost of alternative approaches.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 11th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2023, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2023: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2023/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2023, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2023/ .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

