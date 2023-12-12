NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that the company’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division joined elected officials and community leaders Tuesday to dedicate the 20th and 21st houses shipyard volunteers have constructed in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg since 2002.



The ribbon cutting welcomed the families to their new homes, which were partly built by Habitat for Humanity using 3D printing technology. NNS is an industry leader in additive manufacturing, using 3D printing technology in the shipyard to support both aircraft carrier and submarine production.

NNS President Jennifer Boykin and NNS Vice President of Engineering and Design Dave Bolcar presented the house keys to the families. They were also gifted custom doorknockers and house address signs created by NNS using 3D printing, in a nod to the historic construction of the homes.

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-dedicates-20th-and-21st-habitat-for-humanity-homes/.

“Like the ships we build for the Navy, these houses were constructed with pride and an appreciation for those who will call them home,” Boykin said. “There’s something special about giving back to our neighbors here in our company’s hometown. We are committed to the city of Newport News and the revitalization of the Southeast community. I know these two wonderful families will be positive anchors for the future of this neighborhood.”

She also recognized one of the first NNS Habitat for Humanity volunteers, Matt McQuade, an outside machinist at the shipyard for 32 years until his passing last year.

“He lent his craftsmanship, love and service to help shape the Habitat homes we supported, so it was an honor to build these two homes in his memory,” Boykin shared.

This is the first time NNS has sponsored two homes at once. BayPort Credit Union is also a partner on the 20th home.

“Having the support of HII, not just financially but also in the time invested by shipbuilders at the Newport News Shipbuilding division, meant the world to us on this historic project,” said Janet V. Green, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg. “We know our new homeowners will be able to enjoy these homes as places of fellowship and security for their families and will create new memories in them for years to come.”

The three-bedroom, 1,200-square-foot homes are in the Southeast community of Newport News, on land donated by the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

The families are purchasing the homes from Habitat with a 30-year, no-interest mortgage, which illustrates Habitat’s objective to give families a “hand up” rather than a “hand out.” The payments are cycled back into the community so more homes can be built for qualifying families.

Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg is a non-profit organization serving the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson and Williamsburg and the counties of Charles City, James City, New Kent and York. For more information, visit www.HabitatPGW.org.

