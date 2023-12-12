Verizon partners with Minnesota Technology Association to create tech career pathways in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon announces a $100,000 award to the Minnesota Technology Association (MnTech) for its youth and young adult workforce development program in Minneapolis. MnTech will provide underserved communities in Minneapolis with a clear pathway to well-paying technology careers.



The partnership is part of the Verizon Forward Community Enhancement Award, a $1 million national initiative equipping communities with the tools to navigate an increasingly technological world. Through culturally competent coaching and apprenticeships, the program will support access to technology fields for high school students and other young adults.

CompTIA’s Cyberstates report predicts that Minnesota will need approximately 90,000 new technologists in the next 10 years to meet industry demand.1 Through culturally competent coaching and apprenticeships, the program will support access to technology fields for high school students and other young adults.

“We are grateful for Verizon’s generous investment in building the digitally skilled workforce needed to fuel the success of Minnesota’s innovation economy,” said Jeff Tollefson, MnTech’s President & CEO. “This gift will help open doors of opportunity for countless youth in Minneapolis.”

For over 30 years, MnTech has nurtured innovation and inclusion in the tech community, enabling Minnesota businesses, professionals, and communities to thrive.

“The Community Enhancement Award reflects Verizon’s commitment to advancing digital literacy and inclusion in the communities we serve,” said Tony Lewis, Vice President of Public Policy for Verizon. “We are committed to listening to and meeting communities where they are by partnering with innovative organizations, such as Minnesota Technology Association, to ensure communities have the digital skills and tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.”

Verizon’s small business partnerships are part of the company’s goal to support one million small businesses to succeed in the digital economy by 2030. Through its free platform Small Business Digital Ready (SBDR), Verizon fosters inclusive growth across the country including reaching over 56,000 business owners in 2023.

This effort is also part of Citizen Verizon, Verizon’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. Programs like this build on the company’s goals of preparing 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future, providing 10 million young people with digital skills, and supporting one million small businesses with resources to succeed in the digital economy. To learn more about Verizon’s Digital Inclusion efforts, visit CitizenVerizon.com.

