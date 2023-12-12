Good360 Ranked #2 on Forbes Annual List of America’s Top 100 Charities

Alexandria, VA, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, announced today that the organization came in at #2 on the Forbes List of America’s Top 100 Charities, up from last year’s ranking of #6. The list, which is based solely on private contributions, reflects the most recently reported fiscal year for every organization. For Good360, that year is 2022, showing $2.669 billion in private support, which is significantly comprised of in-kind donations of essential goods like clothing, personal care, housewares, furniture, toys, and more.

In 2022, Good360 positively impacted 20 million people in need, the highest number in the organization’s 40-year history, through their massive network of 400 donors and 100,000 vetted nonprofits. With a 42% increase in the number of lives impacted compared to 2021, Good360’s landmark year set the stage for 2023, reinforcing its decades-long commitment to bridging the ever-widening gap between those with plenty and those without enough to get by.

“Good360 has experienced a meteoric rise over the last several years, and this achievement is made possible by the generosity of our donors, the commitment of our nonprofit partners, and the dedication of our outstanding team members,” said Romaine Seguin, CEO of Good360. “I’m so proud of our work in efficiently mobilizing and responding to the growing need gap, and I couldn’t imagine a better way to commemorate our 40th anniversary year.”

In addition to the Forbes ranking, Good360 was listed at #8 on the NPT 100 from the Nonprofit Times, up from #18 in 2022.

About Good360

Good360’s mission is to close the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 opens opportunity for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills. Good360 has distributed more than $14 billion in donated goods thanks to corporate donors such as Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, American Eagle Outfitters, CVS Health, Gap Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, Mattel, Tempur Sealy International, and UPS. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.