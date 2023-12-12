EMCORE Reports Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Results

ALHAMBRA, CA, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), the world’s largest independent provider of inertial navigation solutions to the aerospace and defense industry, today announced results for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter (4Q23) ended September 30, 2023. Management will host a conference call to discuss 4Q23 financial and business results on December 12, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).



For 4Q23, EMCORE’s consolidated revenue was $26.8 million. Net loss was $42.6 million and $2.0 million on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.9 million. Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.

“The EMCORE team continued to step up to meet the challenges of transforming the Company into a pure play Inertial Navigation business. In 4Q23, Inertial Navigation revenue grew for the sixth consecutive quarter, producing GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins of 26% and 31%, respectively,” said Jeff Rittichier, President and Chief Executive Officer of EMCORE. “The restructuring plan announced in April related to our legacy business is complete, the sale of non-strategic product lines closed in October, and a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) secured by a deposit has been signed for the sale of our indium phosphide wafer fabrication assets. We anticipate that this transaction will close by the end of the calendar year. Going forward, we expect to leverage our streamlined operating model and top line growth to deliver greater shareholder value.”

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 +increase/

4Q23 3Q23 -decrease Revenue $26.8M $26.7M +$0.1M Gross margin 26% 27% -1% Operating expenses (a) $35.7M $10.1M +$25.6M Operating margin (a) (108%) (11%) -97% Net loss on continuing operations (a) ($28.8M) ($3.0M) -$25.8M Net loss on continuing operations per share basic and diluted (a) ($0.42) ($0.06) -$0.36 Net loss on discontinued operations ($13.8M) ($6.8M) -$7.0M Net loss (a) ($42.6M) ($9.9M) -$32.7M Net loss per share basic and diluted (a) ($0.62) ($0.18) -$0.44 Non-GAAP gross margin (b) 31% 30% +1% Non-GAAP operating expenses (b) $10.1M $9.8M +$0.3M Non-GAAP operating margin (b) (7%) (7%) —% Non-GAAP net loss on continuing operations (b) ($2.0M) ($2.0M) -$0.2M Non-GAAP net loss on continuing operations per share diluted (b) ($0.03) ($0.04) +$0.01 Adjusted EBITDA ($0.9M) ($1.1M) +$0.2M Ending cash and cash equivalents $26.7M $20.2M +$6.5M Line of credit and loan payable $10.6M $11.7M -$1.1M (a) Includes $22.6M of asset impairments inclusive of a $19.0M goodwill impairment.

(b) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.

Business Outlook

The Company expects revenue for the fiscal first quarter (1Q24) ending December 31, 2023 to be in the range of $26 million to $28 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company conforms to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) in the preparation of its financial statements. We disclose supplemental non-GAAP earnings measures, including for gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating margin, and net loss, as well as adjusted EBITDA. The Company has, regardless of result, applied consistent rationale and methods when presenting supplemental non-GAAP measures.

Management believes these supplemental non-GAAP measures reflect the Company’s core ongoing operating performance and facilitates comparisons across reporting periods. The Company uses these measures when evaluating its financial results and for planning and forecasting of future periods. We believe that these supplemental non-GAAP measures are also useful to investors in assessing our operating performance. While we believe in the usefulness of these supplemental non-GAAP measures, there are limitations. Our non-GAAP measures may not be reported by other companies in our industry and/or may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in calculation. We compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP measures as a supplement to GAAP and by providing the reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure.

The schedules at the end of this press release reconcile the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The adjustments share one or more of the following characteristics: (a) they are unusual and the Company does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business, (b) they do not involve the expenditure of cash, (c) they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course, or (d) their magnitude and timing is largely outside of the Company’s control. Reconciliation provided for 4Q23 included an impairment expense, litigation-related expense, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and transition/M&A-related expense. All of these items meet one or more of the characteristics listed above. The criteria that must be met for litigation-related expense to qualify as a non-GAAP measure is that it must be directly connected to active litigation that the Company infrequently encounters and is unrelated to the ongoing operations of the business in the ordinary course. In 3Q23, this included receipt of one-time non-recurring litigation proceeds (offset against litigation expense) of approximately $1.1 million and in 4Q23, this included a one-time non-recurring litigation settlement payment (inclusive of litigation expense) of approximately $1.3 million. All legal expenses related to the ordinary course of business are included in the non-GAAP results consistently for all reporting periods. The Company has, for all reporting periods disclosed in this press release, applied consistent rationale, method, and adjustments in reconciling non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, reflecting the Company’s core ongoing operating performance and facilitating comparisons across reporting periods that the Company uses when evaluating its financial results, planning and forecasting future periods, and that are useful to investors in assessing our performance.

Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP, nor are they meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. Our disclosures of these measures should be read only in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company’s GAAP results.

EMCORE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,211 $ 25,099 Restricted cash 495 520 Accounts receivable, net of credit loss of $356 and $337, respectively 15,575 13,823 Contract assets 8,402 6,089 Inventory 28,905 26,282 Prepaid expenses 4,612 4,061 Other current assets 556 1,335 Assets held for sale - current 6,210 — Total current assets 90,966 77,209 Property, plant, and equipment, net 15,517 24,576 Goodwill — 15,608 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,564 23,144 Other intangible assets, net 12,245 14,790 Other non-current assets 2,567 2,351 Assets held for sale - non-current — 31,404 Total assets $ 142,859 $ 189,082 LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,683 $ 10,379 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,525 6,697 Contract Liabilities 1,630 5,271 Loan payable - current 852 852 Financing payable - current 460 — Operating lease liabilities - current 3,033 2,171 Liabilities held for sale - current 3,608 — Total current liabilities 28,791 25,370 Line of credit 6,418 9,599 Loan payable - non-current 3,330 5,042 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 20,882 21,568 Asset retirement obligations 4,194 4,664 Other long-term liabilities 8 106 Liabilities held for sale - non-current — 4,765 Total liabilities 63,623 71,114 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 84,014 shares issued and 77,108 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023; 44,497 shares issued and 37,591 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 825,119 787,347 Treasury stock at cost; 6,906 shares as of September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 (47,721 ) (47,721 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 350 441 Accumulated deficit (698,512 ) (622,099 ) Total shareholders’ equity 79,236 117,968 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 142,859 $ 189,082

EMCORE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

Three Months Ended September 30, Twelve Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except for per share data) 2023 2023 2022 Revenue $ 26,769 $ 97,716 $ 45,318 Cost of revenue 19,876 74,323 41,252 Gross profit 6,893 23,393 4,066 Operating expense: Selling, general, and administrative 8,638 32,731 28,224 Research and development 4,468 17,910 13,782 Impairment 22,612 22,612 2,956 Severance — 27 140 Gain on sale of assets — (1,147 ) — Total operating expense 35,718 72,133 45,102 Operating loss (28,825 ) (48,740 ) (41,036 ) Other expense: Interest (expense) income, net (147 ) (751 ) (35 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain — (1 ) — Other (expense) income (9 ) 121 171 Total other expense (156 ) (631 ) 136 Loss from continuing operations before income tax benefit (expense) (28,981 ) (49,371 ) (40,900 ) Income tax benefit (expense) from continuing operations 135 (42 ) 139 Net loss from continuing operations $ (28,846 ) $ (49,413 ) $ (40,761 ) Loss from discontinued operations including loss on disposal of $10.7M, net of tax benefit of $0 $ (13,788 ) $ (27,000 ) $ 16,428 Net loss $ (42,634 ) $ (76,413 ) $ (24,333 ) Foreign exchange translation adjustment from discontinued operations — — — Pension Adjustment (91 ) (91 ) 441 Comprehensive loss $ (42,725 ) $ (76,504 ) $ (23,892 ) Per share data: Net loss from continuing operations per basic and diluted share $ (0.42 ) $ (0.96 ) $ (1.09 ) Net loss from discontinued operations per basic and diluted share $ (0.20 ) $ (0.52 ) $ 0.44 Net loss per basic and diluted share $ (0.62 ) $ (1.48 ) $ (0.65 ) Weighted-average number of basic and diluted shares outstanding 69,209 51,510 37,269

EMCORE CORPORATION

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 (in thousands, except for percentages) 4Q23 3Q23 Gross profit $ 6,893 $ 7,260 Gross margin 26 % 27 % Stock-based compensation expense 352 337 Asset retirement obligation 51 51 Amortization of intangible assets 924 353 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 8,220 $ 8,001 Non-GAAP gross margin 31 % 30 %





Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 (in thousands) 4Q23 3Q23 Operating expense $ 35,718 $ 10,070 Stock-based compensation expense (978 ) (1,032 ) Impairment expense (22,612 ) — Severance expense — (11 ) Transition/M&A-related expense (661 ) (323 ) Litigation-related (expense) proceeds (1,346 ) 1,086 Non-GAAP operating expense $ 10,121 $ 9,790





Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 (in thousands, except for percentages) 4Q23 3Q23 Operating loss $ (28,825 ) $ (2,809 ) Operating margin (108 %) (11 %) Stock-based compensation expense 1,330 1,369 Asset retirement obligation accretion 51 51 Amortization of acquired intangibles 924 353 Impairment expense 22,612 — Severance expense — 11 Transition/M&A-related expense 661 323 Litigation-related expense (proceeds) 1,346 (1,086 ) Non-GAAP operating loss $ (1,901 ) $ (1,788 ) Non-GAAP operating margin (7 %) (7 %) Depreciation expense 994 728 Adjusted EBITDA $ (907 ) $ (1,060 ) Adjusted EBITDA % (3 %) (4 %)





Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 (in thousands, except for per share data and percentages) 4Q23 3Q23 Net loss from continuing operations $ (28,846 ) $ (3,028 ) Net loss from continuing operations per share basic and diluted $ (0.42 ) $ (0.06 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,330 1,369 Asset retirement obligation accretion 51 51 Amortization of intangible assets 924 353 Impairment expense 22,612 — Severance expense — 11 Transition/M&A-related expense 661 323 Litigation-related expense (proceeds) 1,346 (1,086 ) Other expense (income) 9 (4 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (135 ) 29 Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations $ (2,048 ) $ (1,982 ) Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations per share basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) Interest expense, net 147 194 Depreciation expense 994 728 Adjusted EBITDA $ (907 ) $ (1,060 ) Adjusted EBITDA % (3 %) (4 %)