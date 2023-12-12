Thirty-One Members of Congress Call Upon Pentagon to Develop Plan for Processing Deep-Sea Polymetallic Nodules

In a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III and the Pentagon, thirty-one Members of Congress urged the Department of Defense to “explore every avenue to strengthen our rare earth and critical mineral supply chains”, emphasizing “the importance of evaluating and planning for seabed mining as a new vector of competition...”.

In June, the House Armed Services Committee directed the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy “to assess processing of seabed resources of polymetallic nodules domestically” under the House version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The news comes as American and allied auto and battery makers struggle to secure supplies of critical battery metals that comply with guidelines for incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act.



NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC) (“TMC” or the “Company”), an explorer of the world’s largest estimated undeveloped source of critical battery metals, today welcomed a letter by thirty-one Members of the House of Representatives calling upon the Department of Defense to address the national security implications of deep-sea nodule collection as part of its mandate to ensure the stability and strength of critical minerals used for defense and clean energy technologies like batteries and renewable energy infrastructure.

In their letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, dated December 7, 2023, Members of Congress — including Representatives Robert Wittman (R-VA) and Elise Stefanik (R-NY) — highlight the strategic importance of polymetallic nodules, particularly in light of China's accelerating investment in the seafloor mineral space. They also asked for further clarification on the national security implications of deep-sea mining and the degree to which the Pentagon had assessed under the Defense Production Act, how “to increase domestic processing capacity for deep-sea polymetallic nodules no later than 2025.”

TMC Chairman and CEO Gerard Barron said, “The strong stance taken by Congressman Wittman and his colleagues marks a significant shift in the recognition of the potential of deep-sea polymetallic nodules as a key resource for America’s national security and economic prosperity. Their call for action reflects an understanding of the urgent need for secure mineral supply chains, which is crucial for the West to gain a competitive edge in the energy transition.”

In November, a bipartisan coalition led by Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) re-introduced a resolution calling on the U.S. Senate to ratify the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and arguing that “the longer we sit out, the longer the rest of the world will continue to set the agenda of maritime domain, from seabed mining to critical subsea infrastructure.” That same month, five Members of the US House of Representatives from Texas urged the Department of Defense to support the use of federal resources under the Defense Production Act towards TMC’s feasibility study for nodule processing along the Texas Gulf Coast. In a letter to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy, Laura D. Taylor-Kale, the Members wrote: “The applicant seems to have the ability to produce battery-grade materials at commercial facilities in North America at pilot scale. The scope of the submission focuses solely on U.S. processing and appears to offer the Department of Defense the opportunity to re-shore critical mineral supply lines.”

Over recent years, TMC has welcomed letters from Congressional Leaders including the House Armed Services Committee as well as former Military leaders urging the Biden Administration to assess domestic processing of seafloor polymetallic nodules as a means to secure key energy transition metals and “close national security vulnerabilities.” In March last year, Mr. Barron wrote to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, in which he noted, “Support from the U.S. Government for the development of the polymetallic nodules resource and TMC’s first project, NORI-D, would unlock access to the resource without overcoming legislative hurdles to ratify the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.”

The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for the global energy transition with the least possible negative impacts on planet and people and (2) trace, recover and recycle the metals we supply to help create a metals commons that can be used in perpetuity. The Company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga. More information is available at www.metals.co.

