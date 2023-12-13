Veradigm Inc. investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; January 22, 2024 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) investors that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors that purchased Veradigm securities between February 26, 2021 and June 13, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The class action lawsuit against Veradigm alleges that the company made false or misleading statements and failed to disclose important information during the Class Period. The main allegations in the lawsuit are as follows:

Veradigm overstated its historical revenues by at least $20 million.

The company artificially inflated its revenue by recording duplicate transactions and other methods over a period of more than two years.

Veradigm falsely inflated its earnings and margins and misrepresented the demand for its products and services.

The company failed to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting.

Veradigm did not comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) regarding appropriate revenue recognition practices.



Key events include:

On February 28, 2023, Veradigm acknowledged internal control failures related to revenue recognition that occurred over the previous six quarters, leading to misstated revenues during those periods. The company disclosed that this misstatement caused an overstatement of revenue by approximately $20 million from the third quarter of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2022. Following this announcement, Veradigm's stock price dropped nearly 13%.

Then, on June 13, 2023, Veradigm revealed additional revenue misstatements dating back to the fiscal year 2020. The company also informed that its internal review of the accounting and internal control errors would take longer than initially expected, and its independent auditors required more time to complete their audit procedures. As a result, Veradigm would not be able to file its annual report on Form 10-K by the deadline. This news led to a further decline in Veradigm's stock price, falling more than 4%.

