MikMak unveils groundbreaking platform innovations, including shoppable recipes and one-click purchasing options

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MikMak , the global software company that helps the world’s leading brands grow commerce-first, unveils today the latest innovations to MikMak 3.0 , the most advanced eCommerce enablement and analytics platform worldwide. These product enhancements, coupled with MikMak’s new partnership with leading global advisor on consumer behaviour, Circana , will offer brands insights on how digital marketing influences their offline sales lift, prevent cart abandonment, and implement strategies to convert shoppers in a turbulent and highly competitive economic context.



Measuring the impact of digital marketing on in-store sales: MikMak and Circana’s Digitally Influenced Offline Sales Lift Report

While the majority of brands’ revenues today come from brick-and-mortar sales, today’s consumers are focused on digital. Research from Forrester notes that U.S. digital-influenced retail sales are expected to reach $3.8 trillion (+7.2%) by 2027. In this context, brands need a better understanding of the channels, platforms, and retailers driving the highest offline sales impact.

To overcome this industrywide pain point, MikMak partnered with Circana to create a first-of-its-kind solution to measure the impact of MikMak-enabled digital marketing on offline sales lift. The Digitally Influenced Offline Sales Lift Report enables eligible U.S. brands to confidently understand three types of insights:

Digital marketing’s overall impact on offline sales, by channel, campaign, and more

Demographic insights into who is most likely to make in-store purchases after interacting with digital marketing content

Incremental sales values to strengthen relationships with retailer partners and advocate for more in-store shelf space and better positioning online



“Understanding the relationship between omnichannel marketing, online sales, and offline sales has long been a challenge for brands, and we’re thrilled to partner with a market leader like MikMak to bring this solution to their impressive roster of brand partners,” says Michael Quinn, senior vice president of global media at Circana. “With MikMak and Circana’s new analytics capabilities, MikMak’s brand partners will be able to get actionable insights into their offline sales, justify their digital marketing strategies, and strengthen and develop partnerships with retailers.”

Shortening the path to purchase: MikMak Commerce Direct Add to Cart capabilities

Accelerating sales and retaining customers means resolving continuous pain points in the path to purchase, specifically cart abandonment. A recent study found that 17% of online shoppers have abandoned their shopping carts due to a complicated and lengthy checkout process.

MikMak’s new Direct Add to Cart feature enables quick, easy, and efficient checkouts, as it allows shoppers to send a selected product directly to the retailer’s cart with a single click, from all types of media and brand websites. This eliminates points of friction that could lead a would-be customer to abandon their cart and decide to shop later - or elsewhere.

Transforming recipe content into conversion opportunities: MikMak Commerce Shoppable Recipes

In an ultra-competitive eCommerce landscape, brands must ensure their products are easily discoverable and purchasable across all digital touchpoints and content types.

MikMak’s new Shoppable Recipes help brands increase basket value and accelerate sales by transforming recipe content into conversion opportunities directly from their brand websites. This empowers consumers to make quick purchases directly from a brand’s recipe content at their preferred retailer and allows brands to simultaneously collect valuable first-party data to optimise future marketing efforts. In addition to helping accelerate sales, this new feature can unlock partnership opportunities for brands, who can market well-fitting complementary products together.

MikMak 3.0: More growth and innovation to come

“Maintaining profitability and increasing sales is on every brand’s mind in our current global economic context. Our newest partnerships and advancements to MikMak 3.0 address this by making products more discoverable, unlocking a deeper understanding of markets and consumers, and revealing crucial offline sales data so brands can make informed decisions about their marketing and advertising dollars,” added Rachel Tipograph, CEO and founder of MikMak. “Our strategic partnership with Circana ensures brands remain at the forefront of the eCommerce insights landscape and stay ahead of the competition.”

MikMak has seen tremendous growth in 2023. Its acquisition of France-based analytics software Swaven accelerated the company’s global expansion and product innovation, while the addition of the Shoppable Media and Brand Analytics product lines from competitor ChannelAdvisor (CommerceHub) means MikMak owns the majority of global GMV and media impressions.

In 2024, the company is set to expand its product portfolio into new areas of brands’ commerce marketing tech stacks, including new AI-powered predictive analytics tools, further attribution capabilities to equip brands with more data and help them combat walled gardens and privacy regulations, additional data partnerships to provide deeper omnichannel insight and improve decision-making, and an optimised integration of MikMak into brands’ data lakes, analytics platforms, and business intelligence (BI) tools via API.

About MikMak

MikMak is a global software company that provides the leading eCommerce enablement and analytics platform for multichannel brands, helping them to better convert customers. In February 2023, MikMak acquired French eCommerce enablement and analytics software company significantly expanding its global reach into EMEA, APAC and LATAM. The company then acquired ChannelAdvisor’s Shoppable Media and Brand Analytics product lines from CommerceHub in August of 2023, further strengthening the breadth and depth of MikMak’s commerce insights. MikMak is backed by some of the world’s leading investors, including Wavecrest Growth Partners, Luminari Capital and VaynerMedia.

About Circana

Circana is the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behaviour. Through unparalleled technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world’s leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand and outpace the competition. Learn more at www.circana.com.

