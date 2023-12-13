Hybrid Software Group PLC: Financial reporting calendar 2024

PRESS RELEASE

Financial reporting calendar 2024

Cambridge (UK) 13 December 2023 (08.00 CEST) – Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) plans to publish the following financial information before market opening on the following dates:

Date Publication 22 March 2024 Annual report and accounts for the year ending 31 December 2023 2 May 2024 Quarterly trading update for the quarter ending 31 March 2024 25 July 2024 Condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ending 30 June 2024 24 October 2024 Quarterly trading update for the quarter and nine months ending 30 September 2024

Quarterly trading updates will include unaudited, condensed financial information primarily focused on providing information about revenue and EBITDA across the Group’s operating segments.

Annual General Meeting

The Company expects to hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday 8 May 2024. The meeting’s timing, venue, and final agenda will be provided in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

About Hybrid Software Group

Through its operating subsidiaries. Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP. Canon. Durst. Roland. Hymmen. and hundreds of packaging printers. trade shops. and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are colour technology experts ColorLogic. printing software developers Global Graphics Software. enterprise software developer HYBRID Software. 3D design and modelling software developers iC3D. the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists. Meteor Inkjet and pre-press workflow developer Xitron.

