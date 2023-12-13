Permission to Register Amendment of the Bank's Articles of Association

Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address: Tilžės str. 149, 76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.



By the decision of the Bank of Lithuania on December 12, 2023, Šiaulių Bankas is permitted to register the amendments to the Bank's Articles of Association approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on February 22, 2023 . These amendments are related to the increase of the authorized capital to EUR 192,269,027.34.

Upon the registration of Šiaulių Bankas' Articles of Association amendments, the newly issued shares (62 270 383 units) will be listed for trading on the regulated market, attached to the existing Šiaulių Bankas' share issue (ISIN LT0000102253).

This obtained permission from the Bank of Lithuania is the final regulatory approval for the settlement of the retail businesses merger transaction, concluded between Šiaulių Bankas Group and Invalda INVL group companies as announced in the notification of the material event on November 23, 2022, the notification on February 22, 2023, the notification on November 22, 2023, and in the notification of the material event on November 30, 2023.

