AB Akola Group investors calendar for the 2024

| Source: Linas Agro Group Linas Agro Group

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

A list of key information disclosure dates in 2024:

February 21, 2024Interim unaudited report for 6 months of FY 2023/2024.
February 22, 2024Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 6 months of FY 2023/2024.
May 22, 2024Interim unaudited report for 9 months of FY 2023/2024.
May 23, 2024Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 9 months of FY 2023/2024.
August 21, 2024Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2023/2024.
August 22, 2024Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 12 months of FY 2023/2024.
Week 41Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
Week 44Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and Annual audited results for FY 2023/2024.
November 20, 2024Interim unaudited report for 3 months of 2024/2025 financial year.
November 21, 2024Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 3 months of FY 2024/2025.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

CFO
Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt