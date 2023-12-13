AB Akola Group investors calendar for the 2024

A list of key information disclosure dates in 2024:



February 21, 2024 Interim unaudited report for 6 months of FY 2023/2024.

February 22, 2024 Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 6 months of FY 2023/2024.

May 22, 2024 Interim unaudited report for 9 months of FY 2023/2024.

May 23, 2024 Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 9 months of FY 2023/2024.

August 21, 2024 Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2023/2024.

August 22, 2024 Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 12 months of FY 2023/2024.

Week 41 Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

Week 44 Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and Annual audited results for FY 2023/2024.

November 20, 2024 Interim unaudited report for 3 months of 2024/2025 financial year.