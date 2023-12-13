AB Akola Group investors calendar for the 2024

A list of key information disclosure dates in 2024:
|February 21, 2024
|Interim unaudited report for 6 months of FY 2023/2024.
|February 22, 2024
|Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 6 months of FY 2023/2024.
|May 22, 2024
|Interim unaudited report for 9 months of FY 2023/2024.
|May 23, 2024
|Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 9 months of FY 2023/2024.
|August 21, 2024
|Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2023/2024.
|August 22, 2024
|Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 12 months of FY 2023/2024.
|Week 41
|Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
|Week 44
|Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and Annual audited results for FY 2023/2024.
|November 20, 2024
|Interim unaudited report for 3 months of 2024/2025 financial year.
|November 21, 2024
|Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 3 months of FY 2024/2025.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
CFO
Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt