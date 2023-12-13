With 6.5% CAGR, Global Beta Lactoglobulin Protein Market Size/Share Estimated to be Worth USD 42.88 Million By 2032: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent study report titled "Beta Lactoglobulin Protein Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Sports Nutrition and Dietary, Food and Beverage Processing, Medical and Pharmaceutical, Infant Formula, and Others); By Form; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 – 2032" in its research database.

As per the recent [115+ Pages] analysis by Polaris Market Research, the global beta lactoglobulin protein market size and share was valued at USD 22.88 Million in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 42.88 Million by 2032. Also, the study states that the market reveals a robust 6.5% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the predicted timeframe, 2023-2032.

What is Beta Lactoglobulin Protein? How Big is Beta Lactoglobulin Protein Market Size and Share?

Overview

Beta lactoglobulin is a protein that belongs to the lipocalin protein family. It is mostly present in animal milk, particularly in cow's milk. Because it is a key protein found in whey protein, a byproduct of cheese production, and because it has significant nutritional and physiological qualities, beta-lactoglobulin is of great interest. Also, it is utilized in numerous sectors such as food processing, nutraceuticals, research laboratories, and dietary supplement manufacturing industries.

Moreover, the significant growth in the consumption of dairy products, including cheese, milk, and yogurt, among others, as it is a primary protein part of cow’s milk, which makes it a crucial element in the dairy industry, is further likely to boost product’s demand and beta lactoglobulin protein market growth over the years.

What are the Key Findings of the Report?

The market is expanding rapidly because of the product's high-quality protein content and range of important amino acids, which are used in the pharmaceutical industry's creation of nutritional supplements and sports nutrition products.

The beta lactoglobulin protein market segmentation is mainly based on form, application, region, and distribution channel.

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a considerable share in 2022.

Which Players are Operating in the Beta Lactoglobulin Protein Industry?

Alfa Chemistry

AMCO Proteins

American Dairy Products Institute

Arla Food Ingredients

BOC Sciences

Fonterra

Glanbia Performance Nutrition Inc.

GNC Holdings

Merck KGaA

MuscleBlaze

Nutrimed Healthcare Private Limited

Shanghai Aladdin Biochemical Technology Co. Ltd.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Market Dynamics

Which Factors are Driving the Market Growth?

Consumers are becoming more and more concerned about their health and the sustainability of the environment, which has led to a rise in the demand for natural and sustainable ingredients in food products. One such ingredient is beta-lactoglobulin, which comes from milk sources and is a significant match with the evolving dietary and eating preferences of consumers.

Moreover, the demand for beta-lactoglobulin has skyrocketed due to the growing consumer preference for natural components. This is because many top product manufacturers are emphasizing the use of this protein in their product formulations, increasing the beta lactoglobulin protein market demand.

What are the Latest Market Trends and Opportunities?

The beta lactoglobulin protein market size is rapidly expanding due to the ongoing advancements in protein extraction and processing technologies, which have raised yields and enhanced the quality of beta-lactoglobulin and made it more widely available and reasonably priced for a variety of applications across industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals.

Overview of the Top Segments

The Sports Nutrition and Dietary Supplements Sector Accounts for the Largest Share

Due to the primarily rising demand for dietary and sports nutrition supplements containing larger percentages of sustainable and natural ingredients, such as beta-lactoglobulin protein, which promotes quicker muscle growth and repair, this market sector held the largest beta lactoglobulin protein market share.

Furthermore, throughout the forecast period, the food and beverage processing sector is expected to grow at the fastest rate. This is mainly due to the growing demand for food and beverage products brought on by the world's population's exponential growth and the emergence of clean label trends, which encourage consumers to choose products made with natural ingredients.

Online Channels Sector Witnesses Highest Growth

The online channels sector is anticipated to grow at a significant rate due to the ongoing rise in e-commerce and online shopping trends, which provide consumers with increased convenience while also enabling manufacturers and sellers to expand their market reach and penetrate undiscovered and emerging markets. This category market is expected to grow significantly as faster internet facilities become more widely available and as payment methods become more digitally accepted globally, resulting in an easier and more convenient online shopping experience.

Beta Lactoglobulin Protein Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 42.88 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 24.31 Million Expected CAGR Growth 6.5% from 2023 – 2032 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Segments Covered By Application, By Form, By Distribution Channel, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific: The pharmaceutical industry's ongoing boom, driven by increased R&D and drug production as well as growing demand for nutraceuticals and nutritional supplements containing constituents like beta-lactoglobulin protein, is largely responsible for the expansion of the beta lactoglobulin protein market in Asia Pacific.

North America: Due to ongoing R&D efforts that have produced new product formulations and applications, as well as growing consumer demand and preference for sustainable protein products, the North American region is expected to grow at the fastest rate with a healthy CAGR over the projected period. Its market expansion is also being driven by the sharp rise in demand for specialist newborn nutrition, which makes extensive use of beta-lactoglobulin as a key protein component.

Current Progresses

Purified beta-lactoglobulin is used in the production of two new solutions that Arla Foods Ingredients announced would be available in August 2022. The recently introduced options include ready-to-drink drinks with 7% protein and a shot format with 21% protein. The second is designed specifically for the nutritional management of individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and is a high-protein injection.

Remilk, a newly established firm in the animal-free dairy space, announced in July 2022 that it has partnered with CBC Group to create a new range of beverages, cheeses, and yogurts that feature animal-free proteins. Precision-fermented whey protein, sometimes referred to as beta-lactoglobulin, will be included in the new product line.

Report Answers to the Following Questions

How big is the beta lactoglobulin protein market size?

Ans: The market was valued at USD 22.88 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow to USD 42.88 million by 2032.

At what rate is the market expected to grow?

Ans: It is forecasted that the market will grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Which region is holding the largest market share?

Ans: Asia Pacific holds a significant share and is predicted to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

What is the study period of the market?

Ans: The study period of the market is between 2023-2032.

Which segment is leading the market?

Ans: Throughout the projection period, the online channels category is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the beta lactoglobulin protein market report based on application, form, distribution channel, and region:

By Application Outlook

Sports Nutrition and Dietary Supplements

Food & Beverage Processing

Medical and Pharmaceutical

Infant Formula

Others

By Form Outlook

Dry

Liquid

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Drugstores and Pharmacies

Specialty Stores

Online Channels

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

