Antiseptic Bathing Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 690.2 Million by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide sales of antiseptic bathing products are pegged at US$ 519.7 million in 2024, as per a new study published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The global antiseptic bathing market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 690.2 million by the end of 2034.



Rising distress owing to a significant increase in the cases of SSIs (surgical-site infections) is hard-pressing healthcare authorities to adopt efficient measures, particularly in developing economies with limited resources. Therefore, there is an increase in the demand for antiseptic bathing products for skin cleansing before any surgical procedure.

Increasing healthcare expenditures owing to prolonged stays of some patients in hospitals for recurrent surgeries are estimated to propel the demand for antiseptic bathing products. Moreover, the rising geriatric population is also contributing to growing cases of osteoporosis, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, etc. These cases are predicted to lead to increased admissions in clinics and hospitals for a longer duration, which is further projected to stimulate the demand for antiseptic bathing products to maintain hygiene among patients.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 690.2 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 2.9% CAGR No. of pages 199 Pages No. of Tables 20 Tables No. of Figures 205 Figures

Key Takeaway from Market Study

The global market is projected to expand at 2.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Sales of antiseptic bathing products in Japan are projected to reach US$ 91.4 million by 2034.

The market in Canada is predicted to expand at 2.7% CAGR through 2034.

Demand for CHS solutions in antiseptic bathing is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 378.4 million by 2034.

“Constant R&D efforts are projected to lead to the production of more effective antiseptic bathing products with increased convenience and improved formulations, thereby attracting trends,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Prominence of East Asia with Rapid Expansion of Healthcare Sector

East Asia is predicted to hold a 27.8% share of global market revenue owing to the significant growth of the healthcare sector. In addition, several small-scale players are also trying to establish themselves in the regional countries. The growing cases of different disorders, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer, dementia, etc., among elderly people are resulting in longer hospital stays. This situation is predicted to push demand for antiseptic bathing products to maintain hygiene.

Key Market Players

Ecolab Inc.,

Becton,

Reynard Health Supplies,

Tropical Naturals Limited,

Dickinson & Company,

Clorox Company,

3M Co.,

Air Liquide (Schulke Australia Pvt. Ltd.),

Molnlycke Health Care AB,

Medline Industries,

HiCare Health, and Stryker Corporation



Country-wise Insights

As per the study report released by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive information, by the end of 2034, East Asia is expected to possess a 27.8% market share for antiseptic bathing. The notable expansion of the healthcare industry in China, Japan, and other countries is the reason for this domination. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the rise of small-scale businesses in the area will support market expansion.

Why is There Increased Sales of Antiseptic Bathing Products in the United States?

“Increasing Expenditure by Key Manufacturers on Product Improvement”

According to projections, the United States will hold an 86.9% market share in North America by 2034. The existence of a few well-known producers of antiseptic bathing products is one of the main factors driving growth in the US market. Becton, The 3M Company, Dickinson & Company, and other companies are some of these players. These companies are making large investments in product development in order to get a competitive advantage in the nation. The number of hospital-acquired illnesses is also on the rise in the US, which supports the growing demand for antiseptic bathing products.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the antiseptic bathing market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (CHG bath towels/wipes, CHG solutions, antiseptic wipes, antiseptic bathing solutions, antiseptic shampoo caps) and end use (ICUs, surgical wards, medical wards), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market: The global antiseptic and disinfectant market is worth US$ 24 billion in 2022 and is predicted to surge ahead at a CAGR of 17.2% with a valuation of US$ 117.5 billion by 2032.

Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing Market: The America’s hospital acquired infection testing market is valued at US$ 594.8 Mn in 2020, and has been expanding at a CAGR of 12.8% over the past five years.

Disinfection Caps Market: The global disinfection caps market size currently accounts for a valuation of US$ 350 Million in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 420 Million by 2027.

