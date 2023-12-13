Ecotourism Market Size to Hit USD 598.89 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ecotourism market size was valued at USD 160.03 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 216.49 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 598.89 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 15.65% during the forecast period.

Ecotourism, as the term suggests, covers all kinds of nature-based tourism in which a tourist’s main objective is to experience and appreciate different traditional cultures that are found in natural habitats. More travelers across the world are finding ways to travel responsibly by engaging in eco-friendly travel and activities, which will further boost the ecotourism market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Ecotourism Market, 2023-2030."

List of Key Players Profiled in the Ecotourism Market Report:

G Adventures (Canada)

Adventure Alternative Ltd (Ireland)

ROW Adventures (U.S.)

Steppes Travel (U.K.)

Aracari (U.S.)

Small World Journeys (Australia)

Black Kite Tour (Ethiopia)

Global Sustainable Ecotours (U.S.)

Discover Corps (U.S.)

Rickshaw Travel Group (Tanzania)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 15.65% 2030 Value Projection USD 598.89 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 160.03 Billion Historical Data 2017-2021 No. of Pages 192 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Traveler Type

By Booking Mode

By Age Group

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Ecotourism Market Growth Drivers Steady Development of Travel & Tourism Industry to Drive Market Growth Increase in Digital Marketing Initiatives to Increase Tourist Footfall Will Fuel Market Growth

Segments:

Nature & Wildlife Tourism to Gain Momentum Due to Rising Awareness Regarding Wildlife Conservation

Based on type, the market is segmented into nature & wildlife tourism, agro-tourism, and others. The nature & wildlife tourism segment captures a major ecotourism market share as there has been a considerable increase in awareness regarding wildlife conservation. This is why more people are participating in this form of tourism to make a positive impact on the environment.

Number of Group Travelers to Increase Due to Launch of Holiday Packages for Groups & Couples

Based on traveler type, the market is divided into solo and group. The group segment accounts for a major market share as more travel companies are launching vacation packages that provide attractive offers on travel and hotel bookings for group and couple travels.

Direct Booking Mode to Gain Traction Due to Rising Internet Penetration

Based on booking mode, the market is divided into direct and travel agents. The direct booking segment is growing at a major pace as the number of people having access to the internet is growing. This factor has accelerated the development of seamless mobile applications and company websites to create a simpler process for direct bookings.

Ecotourism to Gain Popularity Among Millennials Due to Growing Need for Experiencing Diverse Cultures

Based on age group, the market is segmented into Generation X, millennials, and Generation Z. The millennial or generation Y segment is growing at the fastest pace as more millennials are getting influenced by social media advertisements and want to experience diverse cultures through travel

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 Forced Governments to Impose Travel Bans, Impeding the Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse impact on sectors, across the world including ecotourism. Since countries across the world had imposed a ban on most domestic and international travel, the number of tourists decreased significantly during this period. This factor had a negative influence on the demand for ecotourism, which further impeded the market progress.

Report Coverage:

The report analyzes the market in detail and highlights various crucial areas, such as key booking modes, traveler types, key age groups, and top market players. It also provides valuable information regarding the top industry trends and the latest market developments. Besides the factors mentioned above, the market report covers various other factors that have boosted the market’s growth in recent years.

Drivers and Restraints:

Strong Growth of Travel & Tourism Sector to Boost Market Growth

The global travel & tourism sector is seeing commendable growth, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic era as the number of people traveling abroad has increased significantly during this period. Governments across the world are also taking various initiatives to boost the growth of the tourism industry, which has further driven the demand for ecotourism, thereby favoring the market outlook.

However, increasing geopolitical tensions between various countries can hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights:

Europe to Dominate Market Due to Increasing Interest in Eco-Friendly Travel

Europe is dominating the global ecotourism market as more Europeans are becoming interested in eco-conscious travel and related activities. The region is one of the most sought-after travel destinations, and the regional governments realize this. Hence, they want to promote the concept of responsible travel, which can create several opportunities for the market to grow.

Asia Pacific may also record a considerable CAGR in the coming years due to factors, such as greater employment opportunities, higher disposable incomes, and urbanization.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Leaders to Implement Business Growth Strategies to Remain Competitive

The market is highly competitive as many leading companies, such as ROW Adventures, G Adventures, Frosch International Travel, and others are implementing a wide range of business growth strategies. These include partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to stay competitive in the market.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Emerging Trends Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (In relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Ecotourism Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Nature & Wildlife Tourism Agro-tourism Others By Traveller Type (Value) Solo Group By Booking Mode (Value) Travel Agents Direct By Age Group (Value) Generation X Millennials Generation Z By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Developments:

February 2021: Wilderness England, a new travel and & tourism operator in England, planned to launch 17 new adventure programs to offer tourists diverse cultural and outdoor experiences of the country.

