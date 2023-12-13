Global 5G Services Market to Exceed USD 897.98 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 24.4%

New York, United States , Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 5G Services Market Size is to Grow from USD 101.04 Billion in 2022 to USD 897.98 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.4% during the projected period.

In the telecommunications world, 5G stands for fifth-generation technology standard for web networks. 5G is the restoration of 4G technology, which is what most cell phones are connected to, and the 5G services were first adopted by cell phone manufacturing companies. Increasing wireless communication's effectiveness and performance in which services are greatly targeted. Data transmitted over wireless bandwidth networks can move at multigigabit rates, with maximum rates evaluated to be as high as 20 Gbps. The speeds of bandwidth are faster than landline network connections and have a latency of less than five milliseconds (ms), which is beneficial for corporate sectors that require input. The adoption of 5G services is stimulated, and 5G system integration providers are putting a rising effort into forming alliances with telecom companies. Projects like smart infrastructure like smart electricity grids, smart buildings, smart cities, and others necessitate reliable network connectivity. Furthermore, the increasing expansion of cloud-based applications has increased the demand for developed network infrastructure. The government's supportive initiatives and investments for the 5G services are factors that are growth for the market.

The pandemic has drastically affected businesses across the world. Various industry verticals will likely leverage the COVID-19 situation to accelerate their 5G technology investment for running their operations. The primary outcomes of COVID-19 such as social distancing, containment, and work-from-quarantine at home. The pandemic had a positive impact on the 5G services industry. Since technology is associated with the acceptance of SD-WAN for employees' workspace, clearly enables good QoS and better security controls, both provided by a 5G network. In addition, in that period the big push toward IoT, AR/VR, computer vision, autonomous systems, and robotics across industries for using all this 5G network is used.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 150 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global 5G Services Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), By Technology (Wi-Fi, High-Speed Package Access, Radio Access Technologies, GSM), By Communication (eMBB, MMTC, URLLC, FWA), By End User (Commercial and Enterprises), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032".

The managed services segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period

Based on the services, the global 5G services market is segmented into professional services and managed services. Among these, the managed services segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Lowering operating and capital costs was the main purpose of managed services. Managed services are quickly becoming an essential intermediary for transforming and improving network operations and performance, as well as end-user experience, in terms of cost, quality, security, and control.

The GSM segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

Based on technology, the global 5G Services market is segmented into Wi-Fi, high-speed package access, radio access technologies, GSM and others. Among these, the GSM segment is witnessing significant growth over the forecast period. GSM stands for global system for mobile communication. Throughout the projected period, the category is expected to grow because to its broad coverage, good voice call quality, secure connection, compatibility with data transfer between devices, support for text messaging and internet services, and all of these features.

The eMBB segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global 5G services market during the forecast period.

Based on communication, the global 5G services market is classified into eMBB, MMTC, URLLC, and FWA. Among these, the eMBB segment is expected to hold the largest share of the 5G services market during the forecast period. The residential and commercial uses of eMBB provide high data speed. eMBB is used in various cases such as 4K video access, virtual meetings and In-vehicle infotainment. Initial focus on delivering enhanced broadband speed for applications including online gaming, without interruption video calls and AR/VR, UHD video.

The commercial segment accounted for the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of the end-user, the global 5G services market is segmented into commercial and enterprises. Among these, the commercial segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. In commercial sectors growing demand for faster data speeds will contribute to the growth of the IT & telecommunication industry 5G services adopted by manufacturing, energy & utilities, homes and offices, media & entertainment many more. The increasing demand for broadband speed for virtual meetings has accelerated to growth of the market.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The Rising population in the region resulted in a higher number of users. Since the user base of 5G services, results, in increasing competition among the service providers, some service providers are aiming to provide the best services to the consumers. Countries such as South Korea, Japan, Australia and China have a technological development. In APAC the increasing use of cloud-based solutions such as IoT, mobility and big data analytics as technological development is a main factor for the acceptance of the 5G services across the region.

North America is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The growing demand for mobile phones supports higher data speeds with the production of 5G services smartphones increases across the region. The use of a 5G network is a must for using this 5G-enabled smartphone. Furthermore, for converting consumers from 4G use to 5G, the service providers offer plans that cost a little more but also offer more value for the service user.

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global 5G services market T-Mobile, China Telecom, Orange S.A, Vodafone, China Unicom, Telstra, Telefonica, Bell Canada, Etisalat, STC, NTT Docomo, KDDI, Telus, Swisscom DISH, Reliance Jio, Rakuten, MTN, AT&T, BT Group, and others.

In June 2023, L&T Technology Services and BSNL collaborated to enable enterprise private 5G network deployments.

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global 5G services market based on the below-mentioned segments:

5G Services Market, Services Analysis

Professional Services

Managed Services

5G Services Market, Technology Analysis

Wi-Fi

High-Speed Package Access

Radio Access Technologies

GSM

5G Services Market, Communication Analysis

eMBB

MMTC

URLLC

FWA

5G Services Market, End-User Analysis

Commercial

Enterprises

5G Services Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



