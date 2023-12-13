Automotive Headlight Coatings Aftermarket is Anticipated to Reach USD 3.6 billion, at a CAGR of 4.2% CAGR by 2031 | Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -Automotive headlight coatings aftermarket was valued at US$ 2.5 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 4.2% is predicted from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 3.6 billion in 2031. As vehicle owners search for ways to customize their vehicles' appearance, the aftermarket for automotive headlight coatings is expected to grow. In addition to providing aesthetic benefits, certain coatings, including tinted films and protective coatings, also offer functional benefits.

Technology advances have led to the popularity of aftermarket coatings that prevent UV radiation, environmental damage and stone chips. A coating such as this enhances the appearance of headlights as well as increases the durability and longevity of those lights.

Global Automotive Headlight Coatings Aftermarket: Key Players

Several manufacturers control the aftermarket for automotive headlight coatings, and major companies have the potential to accelerate their growth by adopting new technologies. Major strategies adopted by key players include expanding services and acquiring others.





3M

ARZUFFI SRL

AUTCA

ADSCO

Covestro AG

Fujichem Sonneborn Limited

Guangdong Veslee Chemical Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

KISHO Corporation Co., Ltd.

McKees37.com

Meguiar's

Momentive

Plasmatreat

SBL Coatings Private Limited.

SCI Engineered Materials

Other Key Players

More advanced coatings may be developed as a result of advances in materials science, including improved scratch resistance, sustainability, and optical properties. As a result, premium aftermarket solutions may become more popular.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Due to the extensive consumer base and the demand for improved aesthetics and safety features, the passenger car sector holds the largest share of the aftermarket.

Due to their exceptional durability and protective properties, ceramic coatings have established themselves as a global market leader.

Based on light type, demand for LED lights is expected to grow in the coming years.

Aftermarket demand for automotive headlight coatings is expected to be driven by UV-resistant coatings.

Global Automotive Headlight Coatings Aftermarket: Growth Drivers

Technology advancements in coatings may result in improved performance characteristics in aftermarket products. Enhanced durability can be achieved with coatings that have self-healing properties or nanotechnology. In addition to improving visibility, improved clarity enhances the vehicle's aesthetic appeal. In addition to reducing glare, coatings can improve light diffusion and beam pattern to enhance visibility at night. Consumers who are concerned about safety and visibility might find this particularly appealing.

Environmentally conscious consumers are likely to be attracted to coatings that claim to be eco-friendly or sustainable. A coating that resists the effects of the environment will reduce the need to replace it regularly. In addition to scratch resistance, coated headlights are durable against road debris, rocks, and minor collisions. The increased lifespan of headlights and reduced need for replacement will appeal to consumers.

Branding and marketing strategies can help aftermarket companies generate demand. The aesthetic appeal of a coating is as important as its performance and durability. A consumer base with a broad range of interests may be attracted to products that are easy to install and require little or no professional assistance. DIY-friendly coatings are likely to be particularly popular among car enthusiasts who take pride in maintaining their vehicles.

Global Automotive Headlight Coatings Aftermarket: Regional Landscape

North America holds a significant position in the global automotive headlight coatings market. A large customer base for automotive products makes North America a renowned automotive industry. Protecting the headlights and restoring clarity can be achieved with the automotive clear headlight coating.

Aesthetic enhancements are also driving the demand for automotive headlight coatings in North America. Many consumers are interested in customizing their vehicles and improving their appearances. Various effects can be achieved with headlight coatings, including a glossy finish or tinting, to enhance the overall appearance. Advances in coating technology and materials also make automotive headlight coatings more popular. Manufacturers keep coming up with new coatings that are more durable, scratch-resistant, and UV-protective. As a result of these advancements, consumers are attracted to products that offer long-lasting, high-performance headlights for their vehicles.

Key Developments

In May 2023, a low-gloss urethane protective coating, GLADIATOR XC Matte Extreme, was launched by PPG's SEM Products business for use in industries and applications such as automotive, marine, light industrial, RVs, emergency vehicles, and recreational gear.

In December 2023, the ZKW Group will start production in Silao, Mexico, as part of its expansion into international markets. An official opening ceremony was held on Nov. 29, marking the completion of the third phase of the expansion at the Mexican facility, which added 15,700 square meters (168,000 square feet).

Global Automotive headlight coatings aftermarket: Segmentation

By Light Type

Halogen

LED

Xenon/HID

Laser

OLED

Others

By Coating Type

UV-resistant Coatings

Scratch-resistant Coatings

Anti-fog Coatings

Hydrophobic Coatings

Others

By Coating Material

Polycarbonate (PC) Coatings

Polypropylene (PP) Coatings

Glass Coatings

Ceramic Coatings

Others (Polysiloxane, etc.)

By Vehicle Type

Two/ Three Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Hatchback

Sedan

SUVs

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Duty Trucks

Buses and Coaches

Off-road Vehicles

Agriculture Tractors & Equipment

Construction & Mining Equipment

Industrial Vehicles (Forklift, AGV, etc.)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

