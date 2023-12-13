Global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Size To Worth USD 9.7 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.5%

New York, United States, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Size to Grow from USD 6.2 Billion in 2022 to USD 9.7 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period.





The market for flexible packaging, especially metalized films, has increased in response to the Growing desire for portable and handy food goods. These components aid in extending food items' shelf lives, which is essential in the food sector. The demand for reliable packing solutions has increased with the expansion of e-commerce. Various things offered online are sent and protected using metalized flexible packaging. The need for packaged goods is rising in developing nations with expanding middle classes, which in turn is boosting demand for cutting-edge packaging options like metalized flexible packaging. The market is expanding as a result of ongoing improvements in packaging technology, including better metalization procedures and eco-friendly solutions.

Global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Size By Material Type (Aluminum, Chromium, Nickel), By Packaging Type (Pouches, Bags, Roll stock, Wraps), By End-Use Industry (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Pet Food), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast.

Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Price Analysis

Pricing includes a considerable amount of the cost of the base material, which is frequently a flexible polymer like polyethylene (PE) or polypropylene (PP). The foundation material's nature and quality can differ, which affects the final price. The price can vary depending on the packaging material's printability, including the design's complexity and the quantity of colours utilised. High-quality printing and graphics may increase the price. Due to the additional usefulness and protection it provides, packaging with superior barrier capabilities, such as extraordinary resistance to moisture, oxygen, and light, may command a premium price. Pricing can be impacted by the degree of competition among packaging suppliers in a specific area or market sector. Competitive pricing may result from increased competition. The price of raw materials, particularly the metal required for metalization, can change depending on the state of the market and supply. The final price can also be impacted by shipping expenses, particularly if the package needs to be delivered across vast distances.

Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Distribution Analysis

Metalized flexible packaging is first created by manufacturers and converters. The basic flexible materials are created by manufacturers, and they are frequently plastic films made of polyethylene or polypropylene. The metalization layer, as well as any printing or customising, is subsequently added to these materials by converters. Multiple tiers of converters, each specialising in a distinct component of production, may be involved in distribution. Flexible metalized packaging materials are bought by packaging businesses or manufacturers from wholesalers or distributors. They then process these materials to produce final packaging items, including bags, pouches, wrappers, and labels, that are suited to the needs of their clients, who may include brand owners, food producers, pharmaceutical businesses, and others.

Insights by Material Type

The aluminum based flexible films segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Aluminium-based films have excellent barrier qualities, especially when it comes to obstructing light, oxygen, and moisture. They are therefore excellent candidates for packing perishable commodities like food, medicine, and delicate electronics that need to be protected from the environment. Pharmaceutical packaging is crucial for using aluminum-based films, which are used in blister packs and other medicine packaging to shield the contents from moisture and preserve product integrity. Packaging for healthcare and medical devices also benefits from aluminum's protective qualities. The demand for protective packaging materials has increased as e-commerce has Grown, and films made of aluminium are now utilised to package goods for safe shipping and delivery.

Insights by Packaging Type

The pouches segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Pouches are very popular because of how convenient they are. They are perfect for portion management and on-the-go consumption because they are simple to open, reseal, and pour. Customers like pouches' convenience in their hectic lives. Pouches provide lots of surface area for branding and logos, enhancing customer appeal and product visibility. Metalized flexible packaging improves the visual appeal of products on store shelves with its beautiful and reflective appearance. The popularity of e-commerce and online shopping has raised the demand for pouches, particularly for goods that need to be packaged securely and protectively for shipping. Pouches are being used for more than just food and drink; they are also used for industrial, domestic, and personal care products.

Insights by End Use

The food and beverage segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Easy-to-open, resealable packaging that is ideal for consumption on-the-go is required due to consumers' busy lifestyles and rising demand for convenience meals. For these uses, flexible metalized pouches and sachets work best. Branding and appearance play a big role in the food and beverage business. Metalized materials for packaging provide lots of room for colourful images and branding, making products stand out on store shelves. Metalized packaging is now used for products like protein bars, dietary supplements, and organic meals as a result of the Growing market for health-conscious and wellness goods.

Insights by Region

Asia Pacific region segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. The industrialization and expansion of the manufacturing sectors in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations have increased the demand for flexible packaging solutions, particularly metalized options. From industrial items to food packaging, these materials are employed in a variety of applications. In the Asia-Pacific region, the market for metalized flexible packaging is significantly driven by the food and beverage industry. The demand for flexible packaging materials, which offer extended shelf life and protection from environmental elements, has increased as customer preferences change towards convenience foods and ready-to-eat meals.

North America is witnessing the fastest market Growth between 2023 to 2032. In North America, the food and beverage sector is a significant consumer of metalized flexible packaging. Manufacturers in this sector use metalized materials to make their products more aesthetically appealing, give them a longer shelf life, and protect them from moisture and light. There are several domestic and foreign competitors in the North American market for metalized flexible packaging. Competitive pricing and innovation are driven by competition.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Players in the Global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Include Amcor Limited, Mondi Group, Sealed Air Corp, Sonoco Products Company, Polyplex Corporation Limited, Huhtamaki, Transcontinental Inc, Cosmo Films Ltd., Kendall Packaging Corporation and other key vendors.

Recent Market Size Developments

On November 2021, Enhanced Barrier Metalized BOPP Film became available on the Market Size by Cosmo Films Ltd.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, Material Type Analysis

Aluminum

Chromium

Nickel

Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, Packaging Type Analysis

Pouches

Bags

Roll stock

Wraps

Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, End Use Analysis

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Pet Food

Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

