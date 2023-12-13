EVerZom: Therapeutic Ambition in Exosome Biotherapies

EVerZom, winner of the EIC Accelerator for its breakthrough technology platform, presents its proprietary pipeline of exosome-based biotherapies.

EVerZom aims to accelerate the clinical application of this novel therapeutic approach in a wide range of indications where medical need remains critical.

Its most advanced drug candidate targets digestive tissue healing.





Paris, December 13, 2023 - EverZom, a CNRS/University Paris Cité spin-off specializing in exosomes, today unveils its proprietary pipeline of exosome biotherapies developed thanks to its proprietary innovation platform.

Exosomes are biological nanoparticles released by cells to communicate with each other through biomolecules like RNA. This revolutionary drug modality constitutes a new therapeutic era for acellular off the shelf therapeutics, opening up new opportunities in cell and gene therapy.

Since its inception in 2019, EVerZom has focused on developing an exosome-based innovation platform protected by several patents. This platform addresses the entire technological value chain, from cell to patient: cell sourcing, exosome generation, engineering and formulation. It has been validated by national and European innovation ecosystems. EverZom has awarded the EIC1 Accelerator and a Horizon Europe RIA program2 in partnership with Omnispirant for a therapeutic project in lung cancer.

Jeanne Volatron, PhD, CEO of EVerZom, states: "We have focused our resources on the mastering of our innovative platform, thus tackling the hurdle of clinical translation for innovative biotherapies. EVerZom is now ready to make the most of its platform with the development of its own drug candidates. Our ambition is to bring to the patient the amazing properties of exosomes in indications with high medical needs, where patients' quality of life is severely impaired. The development of exosome therapeutics is very promising and could benefit from accelerated clinical and regulatory development in orphan indications where clinical outcomes are easily measurable and objectifiable, such as complex gastrointestinal fistula."

Exosomes are one of the main communication pathways between the body's cells, via lipids, proteins, and nucleic acids, among others. The size of these biological nanoparticles is about 150 nm, and these particles are found everywhere in our body and fluids (blood, urine, saliva) by 10 times more in the body compared to cells. Acting as FedEx for cells, exosomes have amazing properties: they have a low immunogenicity (i.e. they don't trigger immune system reactions) and have a strong natural capacity for cell uptake enabling strong targeting. The high interest in these body nanoparticles is leading to an explosion in the number of publications, with more than 8500 in 2022, and an increase in the number of clinical trials in which they have already demonstrated their safety, and the first signals of efficacy. Last but not least, over the last 5 years, exosomes have been the focus of a sharp increase in partnerships between Big Pharma and innovative biotechs.

Leveraging its innovation platform, EVerZom’s ambition is to develop its pipeline of proprietary biotherapies in regenerative medicine, while building partnerships in several other indications.

The EVerZom pipeline

EVerZom's first drug candidate, EVergel, is designed to improve the healing of digestive tissues, with fistulas induced by Crohn's disease and the healing of surgical anastomoses following tumor resection of the digestive tract (esophageal, rectal and colon cancers) as key indications. EVerGel, which will be administrated locally, consists of stem cell-derived exosomes with natural regenerative properties, coupled with a biomaterial, a thermosensitive gel, which enables slow, highly localized diffusion of the exosomes. Initial efficacy results in several preclinical models are very promising. We expect to enter IND studies by the end of 2024 and first-in-man dosing in approximately 2 years. This program is being conducted in collaboration with Prof. Gabriel Rahmi, hepato-gastroenterologist at the Hôpital Européen Georges Pompidou in Paris and a member of the Université Paris Cité, and Amanda Silva Brun, winner of the CNRS 2021 Innovation Medal and researcher in the Matière et systèmes complexes laboratory at the Université Paris Cité.

The second exosome-based drug candidate, administered intravenously, aims to regenerate organs, starting with the liver, in the specific case of acute liver failure in the context of chronic insufficiency (NASH or cirrhosis). This program is being carried out in collaboration with Prof. Antoine Monsel, an intensive care physician specializing in acute liver failure at the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital.

About EVerZom

EVerZom, a CNRS/ Université Paris Cité spin-off dedicated to exosomes, was created in 2019 with the aim of becoming a leader in exosome biotherapies. To this end, the company has developed a proprietary platform that covers the entire technological value chain: cell sourcing, exosome generation, engineering and formulation.

Winner of numerous awards and programs, including the i-Lab program and the prestigious EIC Accelerator for its technological innovation platform, EVerZom is developing a pipeline of proprietary drug candidates in regenerative medicine, while leveraging on partnerships in many other indications.

Media contact:

Marie Puvieux, presse@atcg-partners.com, +33 6 10 54 36 72

1 European Innovation Council

2 Research and Innovation Actions

Attachment