Cervical Traction Collars Market is Predicted to Grow at a Noteworthy Speed to 2031 - Here's Why

Jersey City, NJ, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Cervical Traction Collars Market - (By Product Type (Fixed, Adjustable), By Application (Cervical Spondylosis, Forward Head, Degenerative Disk Disease, Scoliosis, Others (Spinal Stenosis and Others)), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Rehabilitation Center, Academic and Research Institutes, Other(Ambulatory Surgical Center and Others))), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Cervical Traction Collars Market is valued at US$ 2.40 Billion in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 5.10 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

Cervical traction collars are medical devices that support and decompress the cervical spine. Cervical problems such as cervical radiculopathy, cervical spondylitis, and herniated discs are routinely treated using these collars. They aid in the reduction of pain, the promotion of healing, and the improvement of mobility. Cervical traction collars are commonly used in hospitals, clinics, and at home. Because of the increasing prevalence of cervical illnesses and the growing senior population, the market for cervical traction collars is predicted to rise significantly.

The Cervical Traction Collars Market is being boosted by a number of factors, including the rising frequency of cervical illnesses, a growing geriatric population, and increased awareness of the benefits of cervical traction therapy. Cervical illnesses, including cervical radiculopathy and cervical spondylitis, are becoming more common, particularly among the elderly. As a result, there is a greater need for cervical traction collars as a non-invasive therapy alternative.





List of Prominent Players in the Cervical Traction Collars Market:



Meditrac

Trulife

Everyway Medical Instruments Co. LTD

Enovis (DJO, LLC)

Orthoservice AG

Aurora Health & Beauty Inc.

Compass Health

Advanced Orthopaedics

Disc Disease Solutions, Inc.

Jiangsu Folee

Baker Medical

Tynorindia

SCOLIOLIFE

Pettibon System

Others





Cervical Traction Collars Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 2.40 Billion Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 5.10 Billion Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 8.90 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Product, End-User, Application Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Cervical spine diseases, such as spondylosis, disc herniation, and whiplash injuries, are becoming more common. These disorders frequently cause discomfort, stiffness, and restricted neck movement, resulting in a considerable loss in the affected individuals' quality of life. As a result, non-surgical therapy options such as cervical traction collars, which assist in reducing discomfort and enhance neck mobility, are in high demand. The rising prevalence of cervical spine problems is fueling the market for cervical traction collars. Furthermore, because of age-related degenerative changes in the spine, the senior population is more prone to cervical illnesses. This increases demand for cervical traction collars. Furthermore, increased knowledge of the benefits of cervical traction therapy in pain relief and mobility improvement is encouraging the use of cervical traction collars. The market is also predicted to expand because of the introduction of technologically enhanced collars that give improved comfort and support.

Challenges:

Despite the benefits of cervical traction collars, patients and healthcare professionals are unaware of their availability and effectiveness. Many people with cervical spine issues may be unaware that cervical traction collars can be a viable therapy choice. Because of this lack of information, patients may opt for more invasive therapies or continue to suffer from symptoms without seeking proper treatment. Similarly, healthcare providers may be unclear of the most recent advancements in cervical traction collars, as well as the research proving their effectiveness. This misunderstanding can lead to the underuse of cervical traction collars and a missed chance to provide patients with non-invasive therapeutic options. Efforts should be made to raise knowledge about the benefits and availability of cervical traction collars among both patients and healthcare providers.

Regional Trends:

The North American cervical Traction Collars Market is expected to record a major market revenue share and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future due to the increasing use of modern technology in these collars, including wireless communication and smart sensors, to improve patient monitoring and treatment outcomes. Growing awareness of the benefits of non-invasive cervical traction therapy, as well as an increase in the occurrence of cervical spine injuries, are driving market growth. Furthermore, the development of novel materials and designs in cervical traction collars to improve support and immobilization is projected to drive market growth in the near future.





Segmentation of Cervical Traction Collars Market-

By Product-

Fixed

Adjustable

By Application-

Cervical Spondylosis

Forward Head

Degenerative Disk Disease

Scoliosis

Others (Spinal Stenosis and Others)

By End-User-

Hospitals

Clinics

Rehabilitation Center

Academic and Research Institutes

Other(Ambulatory Surgical Center and Others)

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

