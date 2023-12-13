Major shareholder announcement from Poul H. Lauritsen Holding ApS

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act it is hereby announced that Poul H. Lauritsen Holding ApS in accordance with section 38,1 of the Danish Capital Market Act has informed Gabriel Holding A/S that Poul H. Lauritsen Holding ApS on 12 December 2023 has purchased 600 shares in Gabriel Holding A/S corresponding to 0.03% of the share capital and voting rights in Gabriel Holding A/S.



Following the purchase of shares in Gabriel Holding A/S, Poul H. Lauritsen Holding ApS now holds 189,510 shares corresponding to 10.03% of the share capital and voting rights in Gabriel Holding A/S.

Attachment