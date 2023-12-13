MVNO Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, [2030] | With CAGR of 8.5%

Pune,India, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global MVNO Market size was valued at USD 78.15 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 149.13 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. 5G and quick adoption of latest wireless technologies is set to propel market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Forecast, 2024-2030.





Key Industry Development

T-Mobile partnered with Nextbase, which provides smart car dash-cams. The partnership enabled Nextbase to deploy IQ dash-cam with network connectivity, which featured over-the-air notifications, updates, real-time video, and others.

Key Takeaways

Increasing Requirement of Data Plans due to Virtualization and Remote Functioning to Enhance the Market Growth

Market Consolidation to be a Key Trend Prevailing in the Local Market

5G and Quick Adoption of Latest Wireless Technologies to Surge Demand for New Generation of MVNOs

By Service Type Analysis: Increasing Demand for Pay-Per-Use Plans to Propel the Market Toward Postpaid Plans





"Companies leading the MVNO Market share are Verizon Communications Inc. (U.S.), Comcast Corporation (U.S.), FreeNet AG (Germany), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), T-Mobile USA Inc. (U.S.), Charter Communications Inc. (U.S.), Lyca Mobile (U.K.), Cricket Wireless LLC (U.S.), Google Fi (U.S.), Republic Wireless (U.S.)"





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 8.5% 2030 Value Projection USD 149.13 Billion Base Year 2022 MVNO Market Size in 2022 USD 78.15 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Operational Model, Service Type, Subscriber and Geography





Drivers and Restraints

Rapid Adoption of Wireless Technologies to Propel Market Growth

Rapid adoption of wireless technologies and 5G is set to drive the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market growth. 5G is expected to boost a new era of connectivity, increasing efficiency, and new services across industries. Mobile network operators continue to hold a strong position in 5G deployment and future technology testing. Growing penetration of 5G in the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) industry and the demand for cheaper 5G-supported mobile devices.

Increasing competition among MVNOs and MNOs is set to restrain the market growth.





Segments

By Operational Model

Reseller

Service Provider

Full MVNO

By Service Type

Postpaid

Prepaid

By Subscriber

Business

Individual/Residential

By Region

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Regional Insights

Europe to Dictate Market Share Owing to Increasing Mobile Penetration

Europe is expected to hold majority part in the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market share due to increasing mobile penetration and utilization of IoT devices. The market in the region reached the valuation of USD 29.45 billion in 2022 as majority of the countries in the region deployed commercial 5G services.

The Middle East & Africa is one of the fastest-growing regions for the market as Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) licensing in the region benefits consumers and network operators. Investors look for opportunities to adopt MVNOs as early as possible from consumer behaviors.

South America is anticipated to show steady growth with changes in their regulations, providing enormous opportunities for local and global service providers for the introduction of new services, capture major industry verticals, and generate regional revenue.





Competitive Landscape

Partnership Strategies by Key Players to Drive Market Development

Key industry players in the market such as Verizon Communications Inc., Comcast Corporation, Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile USA Inc., Google Fi (Google LLC), Freenet AG, and Lyca Mobile have been adopting strategic collaborations and partnerships. In December 2022, Grover partnered with Gigs, a data-subscription telecom as a service platform provider for launching its mobile virtual network operating services. The company also provides eSIM services in the U.S. and has entered the European market recently.





FAQ’s

How big is the MVNO Market?

MVNO Market size was USD 78.15 billion in 2022.

How fast is the MVNO Market Growing?

The MVNO Market will exhibit a CAGR of 8.5%during the forecast period, 2023-2030





