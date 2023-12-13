Payment Security Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, [2030] | With CAGR of 16.0%

Pune,India, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global payment security market size was valued at USD 19.82 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 63.96 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.0% over the study period. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its latest research report, titled “Payment Security Market Forecast, 2024-2029”.

The increasing frequency of data breaches and the incorporation of advanced technology in payment security are expected to enhance the industry’s progress.





Request a Free Sample PDF- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/payment-security-market-103748





Key Industry Development

May 2022- Entersekt, a device identification and authentication solutions provider, partnered with Capitec Bank. This partnership has implemented an innovative 3-D EMV security solution that enhances the security of e-commerce payments while decreasing friction for cardholder.

Key Takeaways-

Payment Security Market size in North America was USD 7.33 Billion in 2021

Technology is transforming and touching every aspect of our lives and has compressed how we shop and pay.

One of the main factors driving the growth of the security industry is the growing frequency of data breaches.

innovative payment platforms are driving the digital payments revolution further.





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

“Companies leading the global payment security market are Paypal Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Thales (France), Cybersource (U.S.), Bluefin Payment Systems LLC (U.S.), Outseer (U.S.), PayU (Netherlands), Elavon, Inc. (Netherlands), UL LLC (U.S.), TNS, Inc. (U.S.), TokenEx (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 16.0% 2029 Value Projection USD 63.96 Billion Base Year 2021 Payment Security Market Size in 2021 USD 19.82 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Solution, Enterprise Type, Industry, Geography Payment Security Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Advanced Consumer Electronics Devices Drives Market Growth Continuous Technology Changes and Rising Concerns about IP Theft in Industry Impede Market Growth





Browse Complete Report Details- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/payment-security-market-103748





Drivers and Restraints-

Rising Frequency of Data Breaches to Propel Market Growth

Payment security is a process wherein businesses adopt to gain insights and visualize as per hidden patterns and correlations. The increasing frequency of data breaches is expected to enhance the adoption of secure payment solutions. Furthermore, rapid developments in secure payment technologies are expected to enhance its adoption. Moreover, the increasing adoption of digital payments, wallets, and Unified Payment Interfaces (UPI), and others is expected to attract demand for secure payment technologies. Also, the increasing adoption of 5G services, Big Data, and cloud technologies is expected to open remunerative growth opportunities for this industry. These factors may drive the payment security market growth.

However, lack of skilled professionals and concerns regarding security may hinder this industry’s growth.





Segmentation-

By Solution

Tokenization

Encryption

Fraud and Prevention

By Enterprise Type

Small & Medium Size Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Industry

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Travel & Hospitality

Others (Media & Entertainment and Others)





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/payment-security-market-103748





Regional Insights-

Rising Adoption of Real-time Payments to Enhance Market Progress in North America

North America is expected to dominate the payment security market share due to the rising adoption of real-time payments. The market in North America stood at USD 7.33 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the coming years. Furthermore, the rising number of payment frauds in the region is expected to enhance the demand for security solutions. These factors may enhance the industry’s progress in the region.

In Asia Pacific, the increasing adoption of online digital payment is expected to enhance the demand for payment security solutions. Furthermore, increasing adoption of smartphones is likely to enhance the industry’s progress in the region





Quick Buy - Payment Security Market Research Report- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103748





Competitive Landscape

Major Players Introduce Novel Offerings to Enhance their Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market announce novel product offerings to elevate their sales and enhance their brand image. For example, PayPal announced its PayPal app in September 2021 to offer an all-in-one app to consumers and empower them to manage their financial life. This strategy may allow the company to enhance its service offerings and elevate its brand image. Further, several companies deploy mergers, acquisitions, innovations, collaborations, and research & developments to enhance their market position globally.





FAQs

How big is the payment security market?

Payment security market size was USD 19.82 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 63.96 billion by 2029.

How fast is the payment security market growing?

The payment security market will exhibit a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period, 2022-2029.





Related Reports-

Cyber Security Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Security Analytics Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Security as a Service Market Size, Share, Opportunities & Analysis





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment