Packaging Testing Equipment Market To Reach USD 6.8 Billion By 2032

Fort Collins, Colorado, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The Packaging Testing Equipment Market size was valued at USD 3.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.8 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 6.1%.

The packaging testing equipment market has grown significantly due to strict regulations in the industry, urbanization, and the rise of e-commerce. Manufacturers have had to develop innovative packaging solutions that can withstand transportation stresses while remaining lightweight and cost-effective.

The pharmaceutical industry has also invested heavily in developing antimicrobial packaging solutions to protect drugs and sensitive materials from contamination. With more and more consumers shopping online, there has been a corresponding increase in demand for packaging capable of protecting fragile and brittle items during shipping.

Furthermore, there has been a growing focus on microbial active packaging for biodegradable packaging, which has led to increased investment in research and development in this area. These factors have contributed to the overall growth and expansion of the packaging testing equipment market in recent years.

Segmentation Overview:

The global packaging testing equipment market has been segmented into material, type, end-use, and region. Plastic packaging dominates the market due to its strength and lightweight nature, allowing for the shipping of more food products. The food & beverages segment is the largest due to longer shelf life and government regulations on food-grade packaging.

Packaging Testing Equipment Market Report Highlights:

The global packaging testing equipment market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2032.

The testing of packaging equipment is crucial in determining the physical attributes of packaging materials, including their tolerance level and ability to withstand vibration, friction, and compressions. These tests ensure that the products being shipped reach their intended consumers undamaged.

North America dominates the packaging testing equipment market due to key market players and the high demand for pharmaceutical and ready-to-eat products. The U.S. is the largest producer of pharmaceuticals worldwide, followed by Canada.

Some prominent players in the packaging testing equipment market report include Krones AG, Presto Group, Coesia, Hexaplast, Qualitest, Amade Tech, Ametek, Marchesini Group, PackTest Machines, LAB Equipments, and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Steinecker and ERBSLÖH recently announced a forward-looking collaboration aimed at reducing the CO₂ footprint of the industry.

- Coesia has sold IPI Srl, based in San Sisto, to Oji Holdings Corporation, a leader in Japan's pulp and paper industry, while safeguarding human resources.

Packaging Testing Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Material: Plastic, Paper, Metal, Glass

By Type: Tensile Strength, Compression & Drop Testing Equipment

By End-use: Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Transportation & Logistics, Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

