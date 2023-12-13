Wandercraft unveils a groundbreaking innovation, its self-stabilizing Personal Exoskeleton, at an exclusive event in New York

Exclusive in-person and virtual event today (link below) will reveal a groundbreaking innovation in robotics engineering from Wandercraft ahead of product finalization and market launch

Once cleared, the Personal Exoskeleton could be the first and only self-stabilizing walk exoskeleton in the market for personal everyday use, helping impaired people walk hands-free in their own home and communities

Designed to provide a new mobility solution to address the complex long term physical and mental needs of mobility impaired users and provide them with greater liberty







NEW YORK, US and PARIS, France 13 December 2023 – Wandercraft, the developer of the world's first self-stabilizing walking exoskeleton, designed to enable people with walking impairments to stand up and walk again, will unveil its groundbreaking innovation, the Personal Exoskeleton, today at a highly anticipated invitation-only Keynote Event, which will be held at 11:00am ET/5:00pm GMT/6:00pm CET at its U.S. headquarters, Cure®, a healthcare innovation campus in New York.

Attendees of this exclusive event will be the first to witness the future of mobility for people with walking impairments. Wandercraft’s CEO, Matthieu Masselin will reveal the groundbreaking hybrid robotics technology powering the Personal Exoskeleton and discuss its potential to forever change the lives of people with walking disabilities.

Once cleared, Wandercraft’s Personal Exoskeleton could be the first and only self-stabilizing exoskeleton in the market for personal everyday use to help impaired people walk hands-free in their own communities. The Personal Exoskeleton builds on engineering and robotic breakthrough innovations already incorporated in Wandercraft’s Atalante X exoskeleton, the world's first self-stabilizing walking exoskeleton for rehabilitation support. Atalante emulates human walking, provides hands-free multi-directional locomotion, and is currently in use in rehabilitation hospitals and walking centers across the USA, Europe, and Brazil.

Matthieu Masselin, CEO of Wandercraft, commented, “Driving innovative solutions that support the walking impaired community is constantly at the forefront of our minds at Wandercraft. We want a future where people with walking impairments have a new option to vastly improve their independence, inclusion and health. Today’s exclusive unveiling of our groundbreaking innovation in robotics engineering is a key moment where we will provide a rare glimpse into the future of mobility.”

Dr. Ann M. Spungen, VA Senior Research Health Scientist, Director, Spinal Cord Damage Research Center, James J. Peters VA Medical Center, Bronx, NY and Professor, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, added, “Our studies have shown that with as little as 4-6 hours per week of exoskeletal-assisted walking, there can be improvements in health and well-being. However, current devices require the use of crutches or a walker, limiting use to those with adequate trunk and hand function. A new, innovative robotic exoskeleton that offers self-balancing, hands-free standing and walking has the potential to advance the use of this technology in the home, community, and work environments for many people with severe walking limitations.”

Live Unveiling Event and Webcast

In addition to hosting an exclusive live event, Wandercraft is also providing virtual audiences with the ability to join the Personal Exoskeleton Keynote Event via https://youtube.com/live/2hFEDurTcR4. A recording of the Keynote Event will also be available following the event at https://www.youtube.com/@Wandercraft_exo.

A press pack for use by media will be available on the Company’s website after the event.

About Wandercraft

Wandercraft is a global manufacturer developing and commercializing advanced robotic solutions to enable people with walking impairments to stand up and walk again. The Company has used its engineering expertise to design Atalante X, the world's first self-stabilizing walking exoskeleton which emulates human walking and provides hands-free multi-directional locomotion. Atalante X is already used by many hospitals and healthcare facilities in Europe and the USA. Several different walking programs are designed to support rehabilitation and greater independence.

For more information, please visit www.wandercraft.health.

Media contacts

Wandercraft, Inc.

contact@wandercraft.health

ICR Consilium (for Wandercraft)

Mary-Jane Elliott, Ashley Tapp, Andrew Stern

Wandercraft@consilium-comms.com

+44 (0)20 3709 5700