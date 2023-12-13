HRCI Reappoints James Lewis as ISO TC 260 Chair

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI®, the premier HR credentialing and learning organization for the human resource profession, today announced that James “Jim” Lewis, GPHR, SPHR, has been reappointed for his third three-year term as Chair of International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Technical Committee (TC) 260. Formed in 2011, the committee is responsible for standardization in the field of human resource management.



HRCI was delegated by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) as the International Secretariat for ISO TC 260 in 2021.

Global experts around the world have actively engaged in developing global HR standards that can be adopted by organizations, regardless of country or company size and complexity. There are 30 standards and technical specifications published by the committee, with five more under development. One of the most noteworthy standards from this body of work is ISO 30414, Human Capital Reporting, which many chief financial officers believe is a safe harbor for the recent ruling from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requiring Human Capital Management Disclosures.

Lewis is the president of J Lewis Consulting Group, an organization specializing in providing HR support services, including executive coaching, succession planning, and merger/acquisition due diligence for companies in transition. Earlier in his career, he served as Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) for a global company with more than 40 locations in 18 countries and was the board chair for HRCI. Holding the HRCI Global Professional in Human Resources (GPHR) and Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certifications, he has been recognized as a top HR Executive of the Year by the American Society of Employers and received the 2022 Meritorious Service Award from ANSI. Under his leadership, participation in TC 260 has grown to representation from 65 nations.

Consistent with the collaborative role of human resources, TC 260 strives to share knowledge with other relevant committees, including artificial intelligence, healthcare organization management, and information technology. Most recently, the committee voted to establish a new working group on “Workplace Wellness” to promote practices to improve wellbeing and effectiveness in the workplace.

"The U.S. has long been an effective leader within ISO TC 260, with the U.S. serving as secretariat," said Fran Schrotter, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at ANSI. “As chair of ISO TC 260, Jim has demonstrated exemplary leadership in fostering solid working relationships among international participants and achieving consensus.”

HRCI CEO Dr. Amy Dufrane commented, “Jim’s vision and numerous HR accomplishments have earned the respect of his colleagues. Given the global magnitude of human resource management, the committee is chartered with an important mission, and we are grateful to have Jim’s continued guidance.”

About HRCI®