Lynx Air Expands in the East With Halifax and St. John’s Route

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air (Lynx) today announced the addition of Halifax to St. John’s to its summer network, providing new ultra-affordable options to these popular summer destinations in the East Coast.



Canada’s leading ultra-affordable airline will offer seasonal service between Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) and St. John's International Airport (YYT). Service will begin April 10, 2024, offering 4 flights per week each way to start and increasing to daily service in July with latest generation Boeing 737 jets.

Tickets are on sale today, with ultra-affordable fares starting from $129 * one way Halifax to/from St. John’s, including taxes and fees. To celebrate, Lynx has launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 25 per cent off all routes. The sale will run from December 13, 2023, ending at 11:59 PM EDT on December 14, 2023, and can be accessed with the promo code: ATLANTIC. For complete details and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.com.

“After the success of our flights to Halifax and St. John’s from Toronto and Montreal, connecting the two cities was the natural next step,” said Vijay Bathija, Chief Commercial Officer of Lynx. “There are strong connections between the communities of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, and we are proud to offer an ultra-affordable link to connect them. Our strategy is to fly to destinations where airfares are too high, and low-cost options are limited. By offering ultra-affordable fares, we aim to inspire more Canadians to travel to see their favourite people and places and all those destinations have to offer.”

“We’re excited Lynx Air is adding another non-stop route at Halifax Stanfield next summer,” said Marie Manning, Vice President Business Development and Chief Commercial Officer, Halifax International Airport Authority. “Demand for flights between St. John’s and Halifax is incredibly high and this new service provides an additional option for passengers that will further promote travel between these cities. Thank you to Lynx Air for continuing to invest in Halifax and supporting our travellers by providing affordable fares and great service.”

“We are delighted that Lynx will be introducing seasonal, non-stop service to Halifax,” said Dennis Hogan, Chief Executive Officer of St. John’s International Airport Authority. “This additional seasonal capacity will provide another option for passengers. We thank Lynx for continuing to recognize opportunities in St. John’s and look forward to continuing our partnership.”

Lynx’s Halifax-St. John’s Schedule

Effective Date Frequency Departure Station Arrival Station 10-Apr-24 Monday/Wednesday/Friday/Sunday Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) St. John’s International Airport (YYT) 10-Apr-24 Monday/Wednesday/Friday/Sunday St. John’s International Airport (YYT) Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ)

Please note that dates are subject to change. Please visit our website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees, restrictions apply.

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with ultra-affordable fares and a customer-focused flying experience. The airline was recently awarded Youngest Fleet in North America by ch-aviation. Lynx operates a brand-new fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, bringing an elevated customer experience to low-cost travel in Canada. These ultra-efficient and reliable aircraft reduce Lynx’s carbon footprint, making Lynx one of Canada’s most sustainable airlines. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.

Visit FlyLynx.com