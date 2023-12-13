AI set to transform eCommerce in Germany as Händlerbund and Rezolve join forces to overhaul traditional model

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Händlerbund, Europe's largest online trade association, has joined forces with Rezolve AI, the innovative mobile engagement and commerce platform. This strategic alliance aims to supercharge the ecommerce experience for over 200,000 merchants in the DACH region.



Händlerbund, renowned for its comprehensive services and support for online retailers, will harness Rezolve's cutting-edge AI technology to turbocharge its marketplace for product discovery and recommendations. The initial focus will be on integrating Rezolve's Brain assistant and Brain commerce solutions into Händlerbund's marketplace.

Rezolve's Brain assistant will provide valuable information and personalised product recommendations to users, enhancing their overall shopping experience. Meanwhile, the Brain commerce platform will offer a seamless and personalised shopping experience, driving sales and increasing customer satisfaction for Händlerbund's extensive network of merchants.

As the primary contractor for Rezolve, Händlerbund will actively market these innovative solutions through various channels, including social media, newsletters, and direct sales to larger merchants.

Tim Arlt, CEO at Händlerbund, said, "This partnership with Rezolve is a game-changer. It's about harnessing the power of technology to redefine the ecommerce experience. By integrating Rezolve's AI technology into our marketplace and website, we are set to provide an unparalleled shopping experience for our users, while also helping our merchants drive sales and increase customer satisfaction."

Dan Wagner, CEO of Rezolve AI, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Händlerbund, a leader in the ecommerce industry. This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of leveraging technology to transform the ecommerce landscape. We are excited to bring our innovative Brain assistant and Brain commerce solutions to Händlerbund's extensive network of merchants. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on their businesses.”

Peter Vesco, President Global Financial Services at Rezolve AI in Germany, further commented: “This partnership represents a significant leap forward in the ecommerce industry, combining our expertise to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of merchants and consumers alike.”

