Global Lift Modules Industry Report 2023: A $4.42 Billion Market by 2029 - Integration of Lift Modules Transforms Inventory Management Efficiency

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lift Modules Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Height, By Per Tray Load Capacity (< 300 Kgs, 300-600 Kgs, >600 kgs), By End User Industry, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Lift Modules market showcased growth at a CAGR of ~8% during 2019-2022. The market was valued at USD 1.32 Billion in 2022 which is expected to reach USD 4.42 Billion in 2029.

Lift Modules are designed to maximize vertical storage space, making them ideal for businesses and industries facing space constraints. They eliminate the need for traditional aisles, allowing for the efficient use of available warehouse or storage space.

The rapid growth of e-commerce worldwide has led to an increasing need for efficient and reliable fulfilment systems within warehouses and distribution centres. Lift Modules are helping meet this demand by optimizing storage and retrieval processes. Moreover, as the world economy especially developing countries is heading towards massive industrialization, vertical lift modules will be pivotal factors for the efficient and smooth working of many industries like health care and automotive.



Moreover, inventory management solutions, which include software and technologies designed to streamline and optimize inventory processes, have revolutionized the way businesses handle their inventory. These solutions help businesses efficiently track, manage, and control stock levels, resulting in improved productivity, reduced costs, and enhanced customer satisfaction and with integration of Lift Modules can have a huge impact on inventory management.

Additionally, inventory management solutions integrated with Lift Modules enable businesses to automate various processes such as inventory replenishment, cycle counting, and order picking. This automation saves time, reduces errors, and improves overall operational efficiency. Businesses can also benefit from advanced analytics and reporting capabilities, allowing them to make data-driven decisions and optimize their inventory strategies.



Healthcare facilities, including hospitals and clinics, require efficient storage solutions for medical supplies, equipment, medications, and patient records. Lift Modules provide organized and secure storage for these critical items. Lift Modules are used to store and dispense medications in hospital pharmacies and healthcare institutions. These systems help maintain accurate inventory levels, reduce medication errors, and improve patient safety.

Moreover, Lift Modules offer improved inventory accuracy, traceability, and control. Healthcare facilities can efficiently manage their supplies, reduce stockouts, and optimize inventory levels, ultimately leading to cost savings and streamlined operations. In healthcare, space is often a premium. VLMs utilize vertical space, allowing healthcare facilities to optimize their storage capacity without expanding the floor area. This efficient use of space is especially valuable in crowded hospital environments.



The healthcare sector is under pressure to reduce operating costs. Lift Modules automate the storage and retrieval of medical supplies and equipment, reducing the need for manual labour, which can result in substantial cost savings. VLMs can improve patient care by ensuring that healthcare professionals have quick access to the necessary medical supplies and equipment, leading to more efficient and effective patient treatment.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.9% Regions Covered Global

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Lift Modules Market by Value (USD Million).

The report presents the analysis of Lift Modules Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the Lift Modules Market By Height (Less Than 15 Meters, 10 to 15 Meters and More Than 15 Meters)

The report analyses the Lift Modules Market By Per Tray Load Capacity (Up to 300 Kgs, 300 to 600 Kgs and More Than 600 kgs)

The report analyses the Lift Modules Market By End User Industry (Retail and E-Commerce, Automotive, Electronics, Health Care, Food and Beverages and Other End User Industries).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Types, by mode of operation & by end users.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Analyst Recommendations

Integration of Augmented Vision in Vertical Lift Modules

Integrated Robotic Arm with Vertical Lift Modules

The companies analysed in the report include

Kardex Holding AG

Modula S.p.A

Hanel Storage Systems

Mecalux

Ferretto Group S.p.A

AutoCrib

SSI Schaefer Inc.

Weland Solutions AB

Vidmar

White Systems Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5vz7v9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment