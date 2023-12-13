Global Neurostimulation Technology and Market Research Report 2023 Featuring Major Players - Axonics, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Synapse Biomedical, and Xavant Technology

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurostimulation: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive study of the global market for neurostimulation technologies and devices. It provides a detailed description of the different types of neurostimulation technologies and devices (invasive and noninvasive) and their current and historical market revenues.
The human nervous system works as the chief commander of the human body. The medical science community has long believed that it has huge potential in treatment of human body disorders. Neurostimulation technology involves the alteration or modulation of nerves. Neurostimulation devices deliver electrical current or magnetic impulses directly to nerves in order to modify their activity.
Over the past 25 to 30 years, neurostimulation has emerged as one of the most dynamic fields of therapy, and has been actively investigated for treatment of a range of clinical conditions including chronic pain, movement disorders (Parkinson's disease, tremor, dystonia and others), epilepsy, psychiatric disorders, functional restoration, cardiovascular disorders, gastrointestinal disorders and genitourinary disorders. It is also said to consist of "drug-free solutions." Currently, the potential of neurostimulation technology is actively being explored for other clinical conditions including obesity, tinnitus and central nerve system disorders.
Given the vast size of the potential treatment population and the many ongoing scientific discoveries and technological advances in neurostimulation technologies, the market for neurostimulation devices market is poised for significant growth. Other factors expected to aid in the market boom include many countries' growing elderly populations and increasing trends toward the use of nondrug therapies, greater expectations for quality of life, and improved patient attitudes toward receiving medical attention.
Neurostimulation technologies represent a cutting-edge field in neuroscience and medical science, aiming to modulate the activity of the nervous system to treat a wide range of neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders. These innovative techniques involve the application of electrical, magnetic or optogenetic stimuli to specific areas of the brain or nervous system, offering the potential to alleviate symptoms, restore lost function and enhance cognitive capabilities.
Neurostimulation is based on the concept of neuromodulation, where electrical signals are applied to neurons to alter their activity and influence neural networks. Neurons communicate through electrical impulses, and by selectively stimulating or inhibiting specific neural populations, neuroscientists and clinicians can modulate brain function.
This report also covers in detail the therapeutic applications of neurostimulation technologies and devices, including chronic pain, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, urinary and fecal incontinence, obstructive sleep apnea, essential tremor, obsessive compulsive disorder, major depressive disorder/clinical depression and others. An in-depth analysis of the global market for neurostimulation technologies and devices includes historical data and market projections by device type, therapeutic application and region.
Report Includes
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023 and projection of CAGR through 2028
- Description of Dorsal Root Ganglion (DRG) neurostimulator system and discussion on approved indications of stimulation therapy for various diseases
- Detailed description of various types of stimulation such as spinal cord stimulation, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, deep brain stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, Vagus nerve stimulation, hypoglossal nerve stimulation, and transcranial magnetic stimulation; and discussion on their mode of action and advantages
- Information on recent therapy improvements and new indications for use, and discussion on alternatives to traditional stimulation therapies
- Coverage of ongoing scientific discoveries and technological advances in neurostimulation technologies and insights into marketed and pipeline (R&D) products, product recalls and reimbursement policies
- Market share analysis of neurostimulation devices by application, type and region, and evaluation of market size and forecast, and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting market growth
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
Comprehensive company profiles of major players
- Axonics Inc
- Boston Scientific Corp
- Medtronic PLC
- Synapse Biomedical Inc
- Xavant Technology
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|160
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$8.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$11.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview of Neurostimulation
- Types of Neurostimulation Technologies
- Spinal Cord Stimulation
- Deep Brain Stimulation
- Sacral Nerve Stimulation (Sns)
- Vagus Nerve Stimulation
- Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation
- Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation
- Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Tms)
- Other Neurostimulation Technologies
- Therapeutic Applications for Neurostimulation
- Chronic Pain Management
- Neurological Disorders
- Urinary and Fecal Incontinence
- Obstructive Sleep Apnea
- Chronic Migraine and Headache
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Gastrointestinal Disorders
- Obesity
- Psychiatric Disorders
- Technological Developments
- Mri Compatibility
- Rechargeable and Non-Rechargeable Devices
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Trends
- Drivers
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology/Device Type
- Global Market for Neurostimulation Devices by Type
- Spinal Cord Stimulation (Scs) Devices
- Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (Tens) Devices
- Deep Brain Stimulation (Dbs) Devices
- Sacral Nerve Stimulation (Sns) Devices
- Vagus Nerve Stimulation (Vns) Devices
- Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation (Hgns) Devices
- Market Size and Forecast
- Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Tms) Devices
- Other Types of Neurostimulation Devices
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Application
- Global Market for Neurostimulation Devices by Therapeutic Application
- Chronic Pain
- Urinary and Fecal Incontinence
- Parkinson's Disease
- Epilepsy
- Obstructive Sleep Apnea (Osa)
- Essential Tremor
- Major Depressive Disorder (Mdd)/Clinical Depression
- Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (Ocd)
- Other Therapeutic Applications
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Neurostimulation Devices by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Regulatory Structure
- Regulatory Framework
- U.S.
- European Union
- Japan
Chapter 9 Key Products and Technologies on the Market
- Recent Therapeutic Improvements and New Indications
- Spinal Cord Stimulation
- Deep Brain Stimulation
- Sacral Nerve Stimulation (Sns)
- Axonics
- Medtronic
- Vagus Nerve Stimulation
- Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation
- Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation
- Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
- Other Types of Stimulation
- New Indications and Neurostimulation Therapies
Chapter 10 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Closed-Loop Neurostimulation
- Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation Techniques
- High-Frequency Stimulation
- Magnetic Resonance-Guided Focused Ultrasound
- Optogenetics
- Bioelectronic Medicine
- Wireless and Remote-Controlled Devices
Chapter 11 Recent M&A
- M&A in the Neurostimulation Technologies Industry
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
- Company Market Shares by Product Segment
- Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices
- Deep Brain Stimulation Devices
- Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices
- Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices
- Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation Devices
- Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Devices
- Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Devices
- Recent Industry Activities
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Aleva Neurotherapeutics Sa
- Avery Biomedical Devices Inc.
- Axonics Inc.
- Bioinduction Ltd.
- Bioventus LLC
- Biowave Corp.
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Brainsway Ltd.
- Cochlear Americas
- Cvrx Inc.
- Electrocore Inc.
- Inspire Medical Systems Inc.
- Integer Holdings Corp.
- Laborie Inc.
- Livanova plc
- Mag & More GmbH
- Magstim Inc.
- Medtronic plc
- Nalu Medical Inc.
- Neuromed Consulting Inc.
- Neurometrix Inc.
- Neuronetics Inc.
- Neuropace Inc.
- Neurosigma Inc.
- Neurovalens Ltd.
- Nevro Corp.
- Nexstim plc
- Nyxoah Sa
- Soterix Medical Inc.
- Synapse Biomedical Inc.
- Xavant Technology (Pty) Ltd.
- Zoll Medical Corp.
