Tai Software Recognized as Top Software and Tech Provider

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tai Software (Tai ), a fully integrated freight broker platform for freight management and transportation, today announced the company's recognition as a Top Software and Tech Provider by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The recognition comes on the heels of major updates and new features to their previously released products, Tai Document Processor and Tai email automation.



The updates to Tai Document Processor include enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities for data extraction and matching, allowing for a more efficient workflow between the tool and Tai's inbox AI and TMS system. The update also emphasizes time savings, with each representative saving an average of 11 hours per week. Additionally, the tool can now split multi-page documents into single-page files, streamlining document management.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Top Software and Tech Provider by Supply & Demand Chain Executive,” said Tai CEO, Walter (Mitch) Mitchell. “Our goal is to provide our customers with the best possible solutions to their transportation management needs. These updates to our products are a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible experience for our customers.”

The updates to Tai Email Automation with the TMS include a comprehensive overhaul of the quoting process. The tool now automatically scans quote requests, extracts key information, and syncs with broker rating tools. This allows for a more efficient and accurate quoting process, saving time and money.

"In an increasingly digitized world, it's paramount for brokers to adapt and leverage cutting-edge technologies," added Mitchell. "Artificial intelligence isn't just an optional add-on, but a necessity for navigating the complex demands of modern transportation management. At Tai, we're committed to empowering brokers with AI-driven tools, enabling them to transform their operations, deliver superior service, and stay ahead of industry trends."

The Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top Software and Tech Provider award spotlights new-to-market software and technology solutions in the supply chain space. The award featured two main categories (Small Business <$50 million and Enterprise >$49 million) and then five sub-categories within each main category: Procurement/ERP Software, WMS/TMS Software, Warehouse Automation; Robotics; and Supply Chain Visibility Solutions.

View a full list of the winners here: https://foodl.me/39lje2

About Tai

Tai TMS is an all-in-one domestic freight management system for full truckload and LTL shipments. Tai gives your team unmatched speed and scalability with automation implanted into every phase, along with direct integrations to carriers, load boards, and capacity tools.

Tai Software's core group of developers and freight industry experts has helped freight brokers scale growth for over 20 years. We are dedicated to introducing unique, envelope-pushing, instantly accessible products to the transportation management industry. We believe in perfecting our existing products and expanding only when we can meet our own highest standards. Our lean organization allows us to focus on continuous innovation to ensure our customers are always empowered with the most cutting-edge software.

