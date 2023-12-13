Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 42ⁿᵈ Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOSTON and LONDON, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop transformational medicines for patients, today announced its participation in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA. Saurabh Saha MD PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Centessa, is scheduled to present at the conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 4:30 PM PST.



The live audio webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available under the “Events and Publications” tab on the investor relations section of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.centessa.com/events-presentations.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop transformational medicines for patients. Our programs span discovery-stage to late-stage development and cover a range of high-value indications in rare diseases and immuno-oncology. We operate with the conviction that each one of our programs has the potential to change the current treatment paradigm and establish a new standard of care. For more information, visit www.centessa.com, which does not form part of this release.