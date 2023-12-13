Fundable for Life, Inc. Partners with FMS Franchise to Provide its Clients TV and Digital Print Media Along with Funding Options

BARTLESVILLE, Okla., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fundable for Life, Inc. is pleased to announce it has secured a partnership with FMS Franchise to provide its clients Nationwide TV media exposure on MoneyTV and Get Down to Business with Kevin Harrington, which airs on The Fox Business Network. In addition to TV media, we will provide FMS’ clients with digital print media articles in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, Yahoo! Finance, Benzinga, Forbes and various other magazines. Along with media exposure, Fundable for Life will provide FMS Franchise’s clients with a variety of funding options tailored specifically for the Company’s professional franchisees.



Chris Conner, President of FMS Franchise, states: “This TV media and digital print media exposure along with access to money gives our clients the credibility, exposure and financial means necessary to grow their businesses and stand out above their competition. Many entrepreneurs and small business owners don’t have the knowledge, marketing experience or working capital because they are focused on the day-to-day operations in running their business. Teaming up with Fundable for Life has eliminated these barriers for our clients. We look forward to helping our franchisees all across America grow and expand their businesses.”

Fundable for Life’s CEO, Ray Smith, states: “We put together these media and funding packages to help entrepreneurs and small business owners grow their businesses. Running a business is a full-time job and a lot of owners just don’t know how to market their products and services or access cash. I know firsthand how difficult this is and it’s why we put these packages together to provide a one-stop shop for entrepreneurs. We look forward to helping the clients of FMS Franchise get the exposure and access to cash needed, so their businesses thrive during these uncertain economic times.”

ABOUT FUNDABLE FOR LIFE, INC.

Fundable for Life, Inc. is a company providing small businesses and entrepreneurs TV media exposure through MoneyTV and Get Down to Business with Kevin Harrington, which airs on The Fox Business Network, print/digital media in publications such as Entrepreneur, Yahoo! Finance, Benzinga, Forbes, Inc. and numerous other magazines. Fundable for Life, Inc. also helps small business owners and entrepreneurs access a variety of funding options such as ERC Tax Credits, MCA loans, SBA loans, Business Credit, Business Lines of Credit, etc. For more information: www.FundableForLife.com

ABOUT FMS FRANCHISE

FMS Franchise is a full-service franchise consulting agency that offers marketing and sales support to its franchisee clients. The most effective and successful franchise system launches are done with complete support and guidance along the way and with over ten years of experience in building and developing franchise brands, you want to work with our expert franchise consultants when considering a franchise expansion program. For more information: www.fmsfranchise.com .

