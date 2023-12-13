Partners Value Investments Announces Initial Preferred Distributions and Dividend Rate on Preferred Shares

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Investments L.P. (TSXV: PVF.UN, PVF.PR.U) (“PVI LP”) and Partners Value Investments Inc. (TSXV: PVF.WT, PVF.PR.V) (“PVII”) today jointly announce the following expected initial distributions on the Class A preferred units, Series 1, 2, 3 and 4 of PVI LP and Class A preferred shares, Series 1 of PVII.



Class A preferred units, Series 1 of PVI LP US$0.2096 Class A preferred units, Series 2 of PVI LP US$0.1863 Class A preferred units, Series 3 of PVI LP US$0.1863 Class A preferred units, Series 4 of PVI LP US$0.1863 Class A preferred shares, Series 1 of PVII US$0.0038

Unitholders of PVI LP and shareholders of PVII of record at December 29, 2023 will receive the distributions on January 31, 2024.

PVII also announces a correction to its articles of amendment dated November 27, 2023. The dividend rate for the Class A preferred shares, Series 1 of PVII (the “Preferred Shares”) is 4% per annum equal to

$0.01 per Preferred Share each quarter, rather than $0.04 per Preferred Share each quarter. Holders of Preferred Shares are entitled to receive an annual dividend of $0.04 per Preferred Share payable quarterly. PVII intends to correct its articles of amendment, which will be filed on PVII’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca . PVII expects trading in the Preferred Shares to resume by December 15, 2023.

