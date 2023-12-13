Aniline Market Size Worth USD 15.7 Million billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aniline market is witnessing robust growth, reaching a size of USD 9.4 million in 2022 and projected to maintain a rapid revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% throughout the forecast period. Key drivers include the escalating demand for aniline in the pharmaceutical sector and the burgeoning need for Methylene Diphenyl Isocyanate (MDI) in sealants, adhesives, and coatings.

Aniline, a crucial intermediary in medicinal product manufacturing, finds application in various sulfa pharmaceuticals, including penicillin derivatives. Continuous medicinal chemistry research unveils new prospects for aniline derivatives, emphasizing its significance in drug development. The market's growth is also propelled by the rising demand for Polyurethane (PU) across industries, contributing to the production of sportswear, accessories, and insulation materials.

However, concerns regarding the harmful health impacts of methemoglobin pose a restraint to market growth. Aniline's association with methemoglobinemia formation, affecting hemoglobin's oxygen-carrying ability, raises health concerns. Symptoms include elevated heart rate, weakness, nausea, and shortness of breath, with potential severe effects on essential organs. Aniline has been classified as extremely hazardous, emphasizing the need for caution.

A notable trend in the aniline market is its increasing use in dyes and pigments, particularly in the leather and woodworking industries. Aniline dyes, recognized for vibrant colors and even penetration into wood, are gaining popularity. This trend aligns with the market's diversification and adaptation to evolving industry needs.

Technology Insights: Liquid-Phase Dominates, Vapor-Phase Gains Traction

In terms of technology, the liquid-phase process dominates the global aniline market, securing the largest revenue share in 2022. Known for its flexibility and reliability, the liquid-phase process is preferred for small-scale production, ensuring efficient yields at lower costs. It operates at low pressure and temperature, reducing energy consumption and equipment stress.

The vapor-phase technology segment is anticipated to register a fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Employing metal catalysts like iron or nickel, this method offers higher yields with less energy input, aligning with sustainability initiatives. The vapor-phase process is particularly suitable for large-scale industrial production, providing accurate control over reaction conditions and yielding high-purity aniline.

Application Insights: MDI Leads, Dyes Show Promise

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) emerges as a significant revenue contributor, driven by its versatility in adhesives, insulation foam, and polyurethane production. MDI's applications range from construction materials to automotive parts, offering strength, durability, and resistance to heat and chemicals.

The dyes and pigments segment is expected to witness moderate revenue growth, fueled by the increasing use of aniline dyes in garments. Aniline dyes, with their vibrant and washable properties, stand out in the textile industry, offering a wide range of colors.

End-Use Industry Insights: Rubber Products Lead, Construction Grows Fastest

The rubber products segment takes the lead in the global aniline market, attributing its dominance to the varied applications of aniline in rubber processing. Aniline enhances the performance and durability of rubber compounds, including stabilizers, vulcanization accelerators, and antioxidants.

The building and construction segment is poised to register the fastest revenue growth rate, fueled by the increasing use of aniline in protective coatings, adhesives, sealing compounds, and elastomers. Aniline-based materials offer superior performance, sustainability, and safety, contributing to the industry's growth.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Leads, Europe Innovates, North America Drives Automotive Demand

The Asia Pacific region held the largest revenue share in 2022, driven by the increasing demand for MDI in polyurethane production, adhesives, and coatings. China and South Korea lead MDI capacity additions, contributing to the region's dominance.

Europe is anticipated to register the fastest revenue growth rate, supported by technological advancements and innovations in aniline production. Collaborative efforts by companies like Covestro and Fortescue Future Industries reflect a commitment to sustainable practices, lowering production costs and emissions.

North America accounts for a considerable revenue share, fueled by the automotive industry's demand for PU foam produced from aniline. The industry's emphasis on lightweight, durable materials for automobile interiors drives the use of aniline-based PU foams.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 9.4 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 5.3% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 15.7 Million Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Technology, application, derivative, end-use industry, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled BASF SE, Bayer AG, BorsodChem MCHZ, First Chemical Corporation, Jilin Connell Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited, Huntsman International LLC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Narmada Chematur Petrochemicals Limited, PetroChina Company Limited, SABIC, SP Chemicals Pte Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, Sumika Bayer Urethane Co., Ltd, DOW, Tosoh Corporation, Covestro, BONDALTI, and Sinopec Corp. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global aniline market is consolidated, with few large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective aniline solutions. Some major players included in the global aniline market report are:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

BorsodChem MCHZ

First Chemical Corporation

Jilin Connell Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited

Huntsman International LLC

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Narmada Chematur Petrochemicals Limited

PetroChina Company Limited

SABIC

SP Chemicals Pte Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sumika Bayer Urethane Co., Ltd.

DOW

Tosoh Corporation

Covestro

BONDALTI

Sinopec Corp.

Strategic Development

On 12 October 2022, Convestro announced that it will be building a new production plant in Antwerp, Belgium, to manufacture aniline with an investment of over USD 316.3 Million. Through this new plant, the company’s production network for the foam component MDI in Europe, which is expected to begin operations in early 2025, based on the volatile state of the economy.

In September 2021, BASF SE increased the capacity for its medium-molecular weight polyisobutenes production by 25%, which are sold under the tradename OPPANOL B at Ludwigshafen, Germany. Through this investment, the company will rise demand for premium medium-molecular weight polyisobutenes around the world. By the first half of 2025, the capacity expansion will be expected to be finished.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global aniline market on the basis of type, technology, application, derivative, end-use industry, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Synthetic Aniline Bio-Based Aniline

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Vapor-Phase Process Liquid-Phase Process

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Rubber-processing Chemicals Agricultural Chemicals Dyes and Pigments Specialty Fibers Others

Derivative Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Sulfur Derivatives of Aniline N-Alkyl Aniline Derivatives C-Alkyl Aniline Derivatives Chloroanilines and Nitroanilines Anilines Diazo and Azo Compounds Others

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Building & Construction Rubber Products Consumer Goods Transportation Packaging Agriculture Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) North America



U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe



Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



