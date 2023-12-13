OpsMx Shortlisted for 2023-2024 Cloud Awards

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsMx , the leader in secure software delivery, today announced it has been shortlisted in the 2023-2024 Cloud Awards program in the Security Innovation of the Year (Enterprise) category for OpsMx Deploy Shield.



OpsMx Deploy Shield adds DevSecOps and software supply chain security capabilities to a customer’s existing software delivery and deployment process. This includes application security posture management, policy enforcement, automated compliance, and vulnerability management working with popular CI/CD and DevOps tools.

“The feedback from our customers is clear – they need innovation without disruption,” said Gopal Dommety, CEO and founder of OpsMx. “OpsMx Deploy Shield adds critical capabilities to current CI/CD tools, so companies can dramatically improve their software delivery security posture without disrupting existing workflows and forcing developers to use new tools. We deeply appreciate this recognition from the Cloud Awards.”

Since 2011, The Cloud Awards has sought to promote and celebrate excellence and innovation in cloud computing. Entries are accepted from across the globe and across multiple industry sectors.

“In what has been a tough year at times for the tech industry, we have seen another remarkable year of innovation in the Cloud. Cloud technologies have again brought some of our most optimistic expectations to reality, and promised still more,” said James Williams, Head of Operations for The Cloud Awards. “Fortunately, technology has not yet outpaced our imaginations, as this year’s remarkable shortlist demonstrates. All shortlisted organizations have displayed unique points of merit and made it through a fiercely competitive initial stage.”

The Cloud Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, with winners announced on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

About OpsMx

OpsMx simplifies and intelligently automates secure software delivery, enabling hundreds of thousands of developers at Google, Cisco, Western Union, and other leading global enterprises to ship better software faster. OpsMx is the first platform specifically designed to securely deploy applications in container, virtual machine, and multi-cloud environments. The company’s 120 employees serve customers from offices in Silicon Valley, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, with funding from Dell Technologies Capital and Foundation Capital. For more information, visit opsmx.com .

