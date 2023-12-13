Interface Connectors Market Size Worth USD 141.78 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global interface connectors market size is expected to reach USD 141.78 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing integration of advanced electronics and connectivity features in automotive is driving the market revenue growth. The idea of a connected car has brought automotive industry into the future. However, car structures must first be able to speak effectively within the car itself, collecting, reading, and transmitting data to proportion statistics with external structures. As a result, there is a rising demand for advanced technologies including Ethernet.

Ethernet is an ideal choice for these applications due to its enormous bandwidth, capacity for handling high-speed data, and benefits for security, reliability, and performance. The automotive industries are increasingly developing innovative interface connectors to ensure secure and reliable ethernet connectivity. For instance, on 7 September 2021, The introduction of the MicroFlex Connector by Bosch revolutionized the use of Ethernet in automotive applications. Instead of requiring separate Ethernet ports including other options, the MicroFlex has Ethernet functionality built right into the interface. It offers up to 12 individual ports along with signal and power pins, saving highly valuable cab space and potentially lowering costs.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2126

However, duplex was a major concern in Ethernet Local Area Networks (LANs) which is retraining revenue growth of the market. Duplex mismatch arises when two Ethernet devices involved in communication have different duplex settings, either due to manual configurations or issues during the auto-negotiation process. Unlike in the case of a speed mismatch, the devices experiencing a duplex mismatch will still be able to communicate. Although, their performance will be severely affected. This situation can be perplexing for network administrators who observe communication between devices and assume that there are no Ethernet-related problems, as they can ping each other. Consequently, administrators can incorrectly attribute application or operating system performance issues to other causes, leading them to troubleshoot various unrelated factors.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 73.10 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.8% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 141.78 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, connector type, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled SMK CORPORATION, HARTING Technology Group., nVent, Yamaichi Electronics Co., KEL Corporation, HIROSE ELECTRIC CO., LTD., KYOCERA Corporation, Goldenconn Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., TTI Electronics Asia Pte. Ltd., and BorgWarner Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2126

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global interface connectors market is fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective database security. Some major players included in the global interface connectors market report are:

SMK CORPORATION

HARTING Technology Group

nVent

Yamaichi Electronics Co

KEL Corporation

HIROSE ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

KYOCERA Corporation

Goldenconn Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

TTI Electronics Asia Pte. Ltd.

BorgWarner Inc.

Strategic Development

On 07 April 2022, C2G is increasing its support for Thunderbolt devices by releasing its most recent product, the 40Gbps Thunderbolt 4 USB-C cable. This cable has undergone testing to meet Intel's certification requirements and provides top-notch capabilities including fast data transfers, support for 4K video, and power transport of up to 100W, all completed through a single connection. With the C2G Thunderbolt 4 USB-C cable, data can be transferred at up to 40Gbps to and from Thunderbolt 3- or Thunderbolt 4-compatible ports. Whether downloading or uploading information, it provides a top-notch solution for swiftly moving large volumes of data.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2126

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The digital segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global interface connectors market over the forecast period. Digital interface connectors are essential for facilitating seamless connectivity between digital devices and organizing smooth communication among them. Common uses for these connectors include connecting computers to printers and enabling community connections. To meet unique needs and functionalities of various virtual devices, various types of virtual interface connectors were developed. For example, Digital Video connectors, which can be designed to supply superior video indicators. These connectors use Transition Minimized Differential Signaling (TMDS) generation to efficiently transmit full-size volumes of virtual data from a video source to the display device, producing brilliant image quality and a better viewing experience which is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The USB connectors segment is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate in the global interface connectors market over the forecast period. The segment is further sub-segmented into USB Type-A, USB Type-B, USB Type-C, mini USB, and micro USB. USB is a widely utilized interface in a variety of devices and peripherals. Devices including keyboards, mice, printers, and numerous computer peripherals rely on USB for establishing connections with computers. USB-A connectors are prevalent in modern computers, serving as most used standard peripheral connector type. Many devices, including mice and keyboards, come with built-in USB-A cables for direct connection to computers. In addition, USB-A is employed for memory sticks, chargers, and a wide range of other electrical peripherals which is also driving revenue growth of this segment.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global interface connectors market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing activities by key market players in countries in this region to develop various infrastructures to develop interface connectors products. For instance, on 28 February 2022, Solartron Metrology introduces latest product in its lineup, the Solartron CC-Link Protocol Interface Module. This innovative gateway for Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) brings remarkable versatility, providing a convenient solution for connecting the Orbit Digital Measurement Network with Mitsubishi PLCs that support CC-Link. Its primary objective is to streamline and enhance data exchange between Mitsubishi PLCs and the Orbit Digital Measurement Network, simplifying the process and offering cost-efficiency.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/interface-connectors-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global interface connectors market on the basis of type, connector type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Digital Analog

Connector Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) USB Connectors USB Type-A USB Type-B USB Type-C Mini USB Micro USB HDMI Connectors Standard HDMI Mini HDMI Micro HDMI DisplayPort Connectors DisplayPort Mini DisplayPort Thunderbolt Audio/Video Connectors RCA Connectors 3.5mm Audio Jacks Optical Connectors Coaxial Connectors Ethernet Connectors RJ-45 Connectors Fiber Optic Connectors (LC, SC, ST) Power Connectors AC Power Connectors DC Power Connectors Power over Ethernet (PoE) Connectors Card Connectors SD Card Connectors SIM Card Connectors Smart Card Connectors Other Connectors DVI Connectors VGA Connectors Serial Connectors (DB9, DB25) Parallel Connectors (Centronics)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Consumer Electronics Smartphones Tablets Laptops TVs Gaming Consoles Computers and Peripherals Desktop Computers Monitors Keyboards and Mice Printers Scanners Industrial Equipment Manufacturing Machinery Robotics Industrial Control Systems Test and Measurement Equipment Automotive In-vehicle Infotainment Systems GPS Navigation Systems Diagnostic Tools Telecommunications Routers Modems Switches Telephony Systems Medical Devices Patient Monitoring Systems Imaging Equipment Diagnostic Devices Aerospace and Defense Avionics Systems Military Communication Systems Radar Systems Others Home Appliances Audio Systems Security Systems Wearable Devices

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Communications Consumer Electronics Automotive Military Aerospace Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Ball Valves Market , By Type (Trunnion-Mounted Ball Valves, Stem Ball Valves, Floating Ball Valves, and Others), By Material (Cast Iron, Steel, and Others), By Actuation Type, By Size, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Process Analyzer Market , By Type (Liquid Analyzer, Gas Analyzer), By Technology (Spectroscopy, Chromatography), By Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Water & Wastewater), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Low Power Next Generation Display Market , By Type (Surface-Conduction Electron-Emitter, Laser Phosphor, Quantum Dot, Field Emission Display, Organic Light-emitting Diode and Transistor), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2032

3D Metrology Market , By Product Type, By Offering, By Application (Quality Control & Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Virtual Simulation & Modeling, Surface Analysis, Dimensional Analysis), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Power Semiconductors Market , By Product (Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride, and Others), By Components (Discrete, Modules, and Others), By Application (Electric Vehicles, Solar Panels, Medical Devices, and Others), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Interface Connectors Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights