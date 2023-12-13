Jeffs' Brands Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement for the sale of Innovative Biotech-Beauty Hair Products on Amazon

The Bolly Jon brand aims to revolutionize hair care with stem cell ingredients produced in Italy

Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, is continuing its latest market expansion through an exclusive distribution agreement with Bolly Jon Ltd. ("Bolly Jon"), a biotech-beauty hair care product brand. This partnership introduces the distribution of a revolutionary line of hair products based on stem cell technology via the Amazon Marketplace by Jeffs’ Brands.

As previously announced on December 11, 2023, pursuant to the distribution agreement, Jeffs' Brants will have exclusive rights to sell and distribute on the Amazon Marketplace the hair products offered by Bolly Jon, for a period of approximately five years. Bolly Jon, known for its innovative approach to hair care, utilizes the power of stem cell technology to offer a unique range of products. The partnership with Jeffs' Brands will bring these cutting-edge products, including shampoos, hair masks, and serums, to a global audience via Amazon.

The products, produced in a special lab in Italy, combine plant stem cells from the Centella plant and a powerful Plex component. The combination of the two components with precise molecular composition allows the product to penetrate hair fibers to nourish and strengthen the hair from root to tip, while moisturizing the base of the hair, resulting in healthy looking hair that is soft and velvety to the touch.

"This partnership with Bolly Jon is a milestone in our journey," said Viki Hakmon, CEO of Jeffs' Brands. “By introducing these advanced biotech-beauty hair products to Amazon, we are not just expanding our portfolio but also providing our customers with access to the future of hair care."

